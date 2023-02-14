Ajax vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

Ajax will welcome Union Berlin to the Amsterdam Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

The hosts finished third in Group A of the UEFA Champions League, which has qualified them for the Europa League knockout playoffs. Ajax have seen an upturn in form in recent games, winning the last four.

In their previous outing on Sunday, second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus, Brian Brobbey, and Jurrien Timber helped them overturn a one-goal deficit at home against Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

Union, meanwhile, have qualified for the knockouts of a UEFA-affiliated competition for the first time. They have been in solid form in 2023, keeping a 100% record across competitions. Union overcame a one-goal deficit against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday in a 2-1 away win.

Ajax vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams. They met in a friendly in 2020, which ended 2-2.

Both Ajax and Union have enjoyed unbeaten runs across competitions in 2023. Union have a 100% record, while Ajax have won five of their nine games.

Ajax have won just once at home across competitions since October.

Union had the joint-best defensive record in the Europa League group stage, conceding twice in six games. Interestingly, they won four games despite scoring just four times.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their six games in 2023, scoring at least twice while also keeping a 100% record.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last four games, scoring at least thrice in three games.

Ajax vs Union Berlin Prediction

Ajax are in the knockouts of the Europa League for the first time in two years, while Union have made it past the group stage for the first time. Experience comes in handy in competitions like this one, and Ajax have home advantage in the first leg, which could come in handy.

Union, meanwhile, have won their last three away games, scoring twice in each game. Considering the impressive form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Ajax 2-2 Union Berlin

Ajax vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Steven Berghuis to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

Poll : 0 votes