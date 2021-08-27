Ajax vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax are set to play Vitesse at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ron Jans' Twente in the league. A goal from striker Sebastien Haller for Ajax was cancelled out by a goal from centre-back Robin Propper for Twente.

Vitesse, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Fred Grim's Willem II in the league. Goals from striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, winger Che Nunnely and young midfielder Wesley Spieringhs sealed the deal for Willem II.

Ajax vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost eight and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating Vitesse 3-1. Goals from Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, Brazilian winger Antony and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez secured the win for Ajax.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W

Vitesse form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W

Ajax vs Vitesse Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without right-back Sean Klaiber and Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, while Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana, Nicolas Tagliafico

Vitesse

Meanwhile, Vitesse manager Thomas Letsch will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Danilho Doekhi and left-back Million Manhoef, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Daan Reiziger and Danish centre-back Jacob Rasmussen.

Injured: Million Manhoef, Danilho Doekhi

Doubtful: Daan Reiziger, Jacob Rasmussen

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Markus Schubert, Alois Oroz, Eli Dasa, Tomas Hajek, Romaric Yapi, Riechedly Bazoer, Sondre Tronstad, Toni Domgjoni, Maximilian Wittek, Nikolai Baden Frederiksen, Lois Openda

Ajax vs Vitesse Prediction

Ajax won the Eredivisie last season, and are the favourites to do so this time as well. However, a disappointing performance against Twente should act as a wakeup call to Erik ten Hag's men, and similar performances could create big problems for the Dutch giants.

Vitesse, on the other hand, finished 4th last season. Thomas Letsch has talented players to call upon, and the likes of Riechedly Bazoer and Lois Openda could prove to be crucial.

Ajax will be keen to return to winning ways, and should be able to do so here.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Vitesse

