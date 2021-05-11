Ajax vs VVV-Venlo prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Ajax are set to play host to VVV-Venlo at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a Dick Advocaat's Feyenoord on Sunday at De Kuip. Own goals from Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi and left-back RIdgeciano Haps and a goal from young Ghana international Mohammed Kudus secured the win for Erik ten Hag's Ajax, who had Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez sent off. Feyenoord had young Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia sent off in the second-half.

VVV-Venlo, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Fred Grim's RKC Waalwijk on Sunday at De Koel. Goals from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, Aruba international Joshua John and Dutch winger Vito van Crooij for VVV Venlo was cancelled out by a goal from Dutch midfielder Thijs Oosting and a brace from Belgian forward Cyril Ngonge for RKC Waalwijk.

Ajax vs VVV-Venlo Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating VVV-Venlo 13-0. Five goals from Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore, braces from midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and goals from Serbian forward Dusan Tadic, Brazilian winger Antony, versatile defender Daley Blind and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez ensured sealed the win for Ajax.

VVV-Venlo had experienced Dutch defender Christian Kum sent off in the second-half.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-W

VVV-Venlo form guide in the Eredivisie: D-L-L-L-L

Ajax vs VVV-Venlo Team News

Ajax

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of Netherlands international Daley Blind, who is out injured. Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana and Mexico international Edson Alvarez are both suspended, while Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will not be available as well.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Onana, Edson Alvarez

Unavailable: Nicolas Tagliafico

VVV-Venlo

Meanwhile, VVV-Venlo will be without young midfielders Meritan Shabani and Simon Janssen, as well as Greek midfielder Christos Donis. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jos Luhukay is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Simon Janssen, Christos Donis, Meritan Shabani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs VVV-Venlo Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Mohammed Kudus, David Neres, Davy Klaassen, Oussama Idrissi, Lassina Traore

VVV-Venlo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thorsten Kirschbaum, Tobias Pachonik, Tristan Dekker, Kristopher Da Graca, Leon Guwara, Zinedine Machach, Danny Post, Torino Hunte, Vito van Crooij, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Yahcuroo Roemer

25 – Georgios Giakoumakis is the first @VVVVenlo player to score 25 goals in one Eredivisie season, breaking Hans Sleven’s record of 24 goals in 1958-59. Godlike. pic.twitter.com/ByWa7ds08q — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 8, 2021

Ajax vs VVV-Venlo Prediction

Ajax have already been crowned as the Eredivisie champions, and have been an extremely dominant force domestically this season. Rotations can be expected to the starting XI.

VVV-Venlo, on the other hand, are 17th in the league table, two points behind 15th-placed Willem II. With two games left to go, tensions will be high as VVV-Venlo fight to ensure they stay in the Eredivisie next season.

While VVV-Venlo will surely give their all, Ajax will be the favourites for this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 VVV-Venlo

