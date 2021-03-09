Ajax vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21 

Ajax and Young Boys will trade tackles at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie.

The hosts picked up a convincing 4-2 aggregate victory over Lille to secure their place in this stage. Young Boys were also impressive, with home and away victories giving them a 6-3 aggregate win against Bayer Leverkusen.

A return to domestic action has since followed and Ajax picked up a 3-1 home win over Groningen in their most recent Eredivisie fixture.

Young Boys needed a late goal to secure a shock draw at home to Vaduz, earning their third consecutive stalemate in the Swiss Super League.

A place in the quarterfinals is in store for the winner of this tie and a positive first leg result will go a long way in helping to book a place in the last eight.

Ajax vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides on the continent. Ajax are one of the most experienced European teams, while Young Boys are relative upstarts in continental competition.

Ajax have been in emphatic form in the last three months. They have not tasted defeat since a 1-0 reversal to Atalanta on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Since then, the Amsterdam outfit have gone 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, with 16 of those games ending in a victory.

It is a similar situation for Young Boys, who have not been defeated since losing 3-1 away to AS Roma on 3 December 2020.

In that time, the Swiss champions have not lost in 22 matches in all competitions, although their last three league games have all ended in stalemates.

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Ajax vs Young Boys Team News

Ajax

The hosts have two players ruled out through injury. Captain Daley Blind suffered a knock at the weekend and his match fitness will be assessed before the visit of Young Boys.

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui is also sidelined with an eye injury. First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana was handed a 12-month ban for failing a doping test. He will be unavailable for selection until February next year.

Injuries: Daley Blind, Erik ten Hag

Suspension: Andre Onana

Young Boys

Young Boys will be without Esteban Petigant, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury. He has, however, returned to training and is expected to make a return to action in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos is sidelined after suffering a concussion at the weekend. His spot in goal will be taken by the returning Guillaume Faivre.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Gerardo Seoane.

Injury: Esteban Petignant

Suspension: None

Ajax vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg (GK); Nico Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, Jurrien Timber; Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klassen; Dusan Tadic, Sebastian Haller, David Neres

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillaume Faivre (GK); Jordan Lefort, Cedric Zesiger, Fabian Lustenberger, Silvan Hefti; Moumi Ngamaleu, Michel Aebischer, Sandro Lauper, Christian Fassnacht; Jean-Pierre Nsame, Meschak Elia

Ajax vs Young Boys Prediction

Both sides are extremely attack-minded and goals are expected in abundance. Their respective good form also means that they will each fancy their chances of success.

Ajax have the more experienced players and could nick this one, although Young Boys are very capable of springing an upset.

Prediction: Ajax 3-2 Young Boys