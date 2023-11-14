Ajax Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2023

Ajax Women will welcome PSG Women for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 15th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over PEC Zwolle in the Vrouwen Eredivisie on Friday. Romee Leuchter, Sherida Spitse and Chasity Grant all scored to help the capital side leave with all three points.

de Godendochters will now shift their focus to the Champions League, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside Bayern, PSG and AS Roma.

PSG, meanwhile, thrashed Dijon with a 5-2 away win in the Division 1 Féminine. Tabita Chawinga was the star of the show as she scored a hat-trick to guide her side to victory.

The Parisiens booked their spot in the Champions League group stage with a 4-2 aggregate victory over Manchester United. Ajax qualified with an 8-0 aggregate win over Swiss side FC Zurich.

Ajax Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, winning eight games in this sequence.

Three of PSG's last four competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Ajax's last five games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Ajax have won their last six games on the bounce.

Ajax forward Romee Leuchter has scored in each of her last six games for club and country, scoring 10 goals in this run.

Ajax Women vs PSG Women Prediction

Ajax are flying high at the moment and are coming into this game on their best run of form since a run of eight successive wins between March and April.

Group C is arguably the toughest group in the tournament and all four sides will want to put their best foot forward in their first game. PSG are the favorites coming into the game but Ajax's strong start to the season, as well as home advantage means they cannot be written off.

We are backing the visiting side to claim a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Ajax Women 2-3 PSG Women

Ajax Women vs PSG Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Romee Leuchter to score at anytime

Tip 5 - PSG to score over 1.5 goals