Al Ain vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Al Ain will meet Juventus at Audi Field in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Wednesday. Manchester City and Wydad Casablanca are the other two teams in Group G.

Al Zaeem will play for the second time in the competition. They made their debut in the 2018 edition of the competition and finished as the runners-up, losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in the final. They play for the first time since May. They earned a place in this edition of the competition thanks to their AFC Champions League triumph in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Bianconeri will make their debut in the competition and are one of the two Italian teams in the competition, alongside Inter Milan. They concluded their Serie A campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak, including a 3-2 comeback win over Venezia in May.

Al Ain vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Al Zaeem have scored nine goals in four games in the Club World Cup.

The Bianconeri have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions.

Al Zaeem concluded their 2024-25 campaign on a seven-game unbeaten streak. They recorded four wins in that period while keeping six clean sheets.

The Old Lady have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last nine games.

Al Zaeem have scored at least two goals in five of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Bianconeri have conceded one goal apiece in five of their last eight games while keeping two clean sheets.

Al Zaeem have kept just one clean sheet in four games in the Club World Cup.

Al Ain vs Juventus Prediction

Al Zaeem head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten streak, scoring 12 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least two goals in three of their four games in the Club World Cup. Notably, their only loss in the competition was registered against a team from Europe (Real Madrid).

The Old Lady have lost just one of their nine games since Igor Tudor took charge of the club in March. They are making their debut in the competition and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

Arkadiusz Milik and Gleison Bremer have been named in the squad after recovering from their physical problems. Teun Koopmeiners has also been named in the squad but will likely be rested in this match as he is nursing an Achilles tendon injury.

Both teams concluded the 2024-25 season on an unbeaten note and will look to get their campaign underway with a win. Considering Juve's advantage in terms of squad quality and the dominance of European teams in the competition, we back the Bianconeri to record a win.

Prediction: Al Ain 1-2 Juventus

Al Ain vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

