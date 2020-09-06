Al-Sailiya vs Al Sadd prediction, preview, team news and more | Qatar Stars League 2020-21

The Qatar Stars League returns to the fold with the second round of fixtures tomorrow as league-leaders Al Sadd take on Al-Sailiya at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Al Sadd have one of the strongest squads in the Qatar Stars League and are the favourites to win this game.

Al-Sailiya gave a good account of themselves against Al Rayyan earlier this week and played out a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture. The Doha-based outfit is currently in eighth place in the Qatar Stars League table and can potentially cause an upset tomorrow.

Al Sadd failed to meet their lofty expectations last season and have started their new season under Xavi Hernandez with a renewed vigour. The league favourites managed an incredible 5-1 victory against Al Kharaitiyat in their first game of the league season and will look for a repeat tomorrow.

💬 Xavi: Excellent start, happy with the result; I hope we continue with this quality



Read: https://t.co/rdGtPkvFBn#AlSadd #QNBStarsLeague pic.twitter.com/9BXrdjUEVK — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) September 3, 2020

Al-Sailiya vs Al Sadd Head-to-Head

Al Sadd have predictably been the dominant team in this fixture and have won 10 of the 16 fixtures that they have played against Al-Sailiya. The home team has won only two games and will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stand a chance against Xavi's team tomorrow.

Al Sadd picked up an easy 3-1 victory in the previous game between these two sides in September last year. The away side has managed to improve its squad depth this year and will look to win this game.

Al-Sailiya form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Al Sadd form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Al-Sailiya vs Al Sadd Team News

Mohanad Ali is an excellent player. Image Source: Stad Doha

Al-Sailiya

Mohanad Ali completed his loan move to Al-Sailiya a week ago and scored on his debut. The home side put in a resolute performance in its first game and is likely to field the same starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santi Cazorla had an excellent debut. Image Source: FIFA

Al Sadd

Xavi has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and is also unlikely to make any changes to his first-choice starting XI. Santi Cazorla was brilliant on his debut against Al-Kharaitiyat and is set to retain his place in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Sailiya vs Al Sadd Predicted XI

Al-Sailiya Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amine Lecomte; Ahmed Al-Minhali, Kara Mbodji, Mustafa Hafeth, Adel Bader; Majdi Siddiq, Nadir Belhadj; Abdulgadir Ilyas, Tiago Bezerra, Meshaal Al-Shammeri; Mohanad Ali

Santi Cazorla is already scoring worldies for Al Sadd 🚀



(via @alkasschannel)pic.twitter.com/tiN6rzM0Fe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2020

Al Sadd Predicted XI (4-3-3): Saad Al-Sheeb; Abdelkarim Hassan, Tarek Salman, Woo-Young Jung, Ro-Ro; Tae-Hee Nam, Guilherme Torres, Santi Cazorla; Hassan Al-Haydos, Baghdad Bounedjah, Hashim Ali

Al-Sailiya vs Al Sadd Prediction

Al Sadd made a massive statement earlier this week with an astonishing 5-1 victory in their first game of the new season. Santi Cazorla was virtually unplayable for Al Sadd and scored a screamer from the midfield to announce his arrival to the Qatar Stars League.

Al-Sailiya have found a potent striker in Mohanad Ali but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against Xavi's powerful Al Sadd outfit. With Santi Cazorla in the form of his life and Xavi's machinations finally coming to fruition, Al Sadd are the undisputed favourites in this game.

Prediction: Al-Sailiya 1-3 Al Sadd

Also R