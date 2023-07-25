Alashkert vs Debrecen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Alashkert host Debrecen at the Kotaik Stadium on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Armenian outfit saw off Arsenal Tivat 7-2 on aggregate in the first round of qualifiers. They drew 1-1 at home before registering a stunning 6-1 win in Montenegro in the return, powered by a hat-trick from Agdon Santos Menezes.

It was their biggest win in Europe, so Alashkert will be raring to continue in the same vein, as they're aiming to reach their second Conference League finals. They didn't play any friendlies during the summer but still hit top gear, which makes their win even more impressive.

Meanwhile, Debrecen played six pre-season games, winning and losing thrice apiece. This will be their first competitive game of the 2023-24 season.

The Loki came third in the Nemzeti Bajnoksag last season, which sealed their passage to the second qualifying round of the Conference League. This is also their first appearance in Europe in four years.

Debrecen were last seen in action in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League qualifiers, going out in the second qualifying round following a heavy 7-1 aggregate loss to Torino.

Alashkert vs Debrecen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Debrecen won only two of their five friendlies this summer.

Debrecen have won just one of their last six games in the European qualifiers, losing four.

Alashkert played in the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League in the 2021-22 season but went out in the group stage after going winless in six games

Alashkert are unbeaten in two home games in the European qualifiers (1-0 win vs Hamrun Spartans and 1-1 draw vs Arsenal Tivat).

Alashkert vs Debrecen Prediction

Alashkert have started their campaign on a bright note and can be a tough side to beat at home in Europe. Debrecen, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a mixed pre-season campaign and have an atrocious record in the European qualifiers.

Considering the same, Armenian side should have no problem dispatching their visitors.

Prediction: Alashkert 2-0 Debrecen

Alashkert vs Debrecen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alashkert

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No