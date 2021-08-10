Alashkert vs Kairat prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

Alashkert will welcome Kairat Almaty to Yerevan for the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

Both sides could not be separated in the first leg in Kazakhstan last week, with a goalless draw leaving it all to play for in the return fixture.

Kairat Almaty followed up that draw with a comprehensive 3-0 home victory over Zhetysu Taldykorgan in the Kazakhstan Cup on Sunday. Artur Shushenachev put the home side on their way to victory with a first-half brace.

Both sides dropped into Europe's second tier, having suffered elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Kairat Almaty were eliminated by Red Star Belgrade in the second round of the qualifiers in a 7-1 aggregate defeat. Alashkert were eliminated by Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol.

Alashkert vs Kairat Head-to-Head

Last week's stalemate was the first draw between the sides. The two teams were drawn in a Europa League qualifier in July 2015.

They each won the home leg of the tie, although Kairat progressed with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Alashkert form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Kairat form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Alashkert vs Kairat Team News

Alashkert

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Armenian champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kairat

The visitors will be without four players who have been sidelined by fitness issues. Jacek Goralski (cruciate ligament rupture), Nebojsa Kosovic (hamstring), Gafurzhan Suyumbaev (knee) and Joao Paulo are all unavailable for selection.

Goalkeeper and captain Stas Pokatilov has recovered from his bout with COVID-19 and will be back in goal, while Macky Bagnack is still in self-isolation.

Injuries: Jacek Goralski, Nebojsa Kosovic, Gafurzhan Suyumbaev, Joao Paulo

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Macky Bagnack

Alashkert vs Kairat Predicted XI

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ognjen Cancerevic (GK); Dejan Boljevic, Tiago Cameta, Taron Voskanyan, Didier Kadio; Artak Yedigaryan, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; Branko Mihajlovic, Aleksandar Glisic, David Khurtsidze

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stas Pokatilov (GK); Yan Vorogovskiy, Nuraly Alip, Rade Dugalic, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Denis Polyakov, Aibol Abiken, Arsen Buranchiev; Gulzhigit Alykulov, Vagner Love, Artur Shushenachev

Alashkert vs Kairat Prediction

The two sides are traditionally compact in defense, which could translate into another low-scoring game of few chances.

Neither side has been too impressive in recent weeks and another stalemate could be on the cards. However, Kairat's superior pedigree on the continent could spur them on to a narrow victory.

Prediction: Alashkert 0-1 Kairat

