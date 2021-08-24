Alashkert vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2021-22

Alashkert are set to host Scottish side Rangers on Thursday in the return leg of the fourth round of the Europa League qualifiers.

Alashkert began their campaign playing in the Champions League qualifiers. They defeated Connah's Quay Nomads in the first round before falling to a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol.

Alashkert's exit from the Champions League qualifiers saw them join the qualifiers for the Europa League.

They were drawn against Kairan Almighty in the third round and defeated the Kazakhstan club 3-2 over two legs. Alashkert now have to defeat the Scottish champions to advance.

Like their hosts, Rangers also participated in the Champions League qualifiers. Rangers, however, lost to Malmo in both legs of the tie, hence their participation in the Europa League qualifiers.

Rangers won 1-0 against Alashkert in the first leg of their qualifiers and will just need a draw to confirm their progress in the competition.

Alashkert vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Alashkert and Rangers met for the first time last week in the first leg. Rangers won the game 1-0, with Alfredo Morelos scoring the sole goal of the game.

Rangers participated in the Europa League last season and will want to return to the competition this campaign. With half the job done, Rangers just need to avoid defeat to get through.

Alashkert Form Guide (UEFA Europa League qualifiers): L-W-D

Rangers Form Guide (UEFA Europa League qualifiers): W

Alashkert vs Rangers Team News

Alashkert

Alashkert have no injury concerns ahead of Thursday's game. All players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh will both miss the game against Alashkert due to injury. Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram and Glen Kamara are also set to miss out due to suspension.

Injured: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara

Alashkert vs Rangers Predicted XI

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Ognjen Cancerevic; Didier Kadio, Tiago Cameta, Taron Voskanyan, Dejan Boljevic; David Khurtsidze, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; James Santos Das Neves, Aghvan Papikyan; Jose Embalo

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Scott Wright; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Alashkert vs Rangers Prediction

Alashkert won the Armenian Premier League last season. However, they have not hit the same levels so far this campaign. Alashkert have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Rangers were also champions of their domestic league. Steven Gerrard's side went on a three-game losing run right after the current campaign began. However, Rangers have shaken that poor form and are on a run of three straight wins.

It should extend to four against Alashkert.

Prediction: Alashkert 1-2 Rangers

