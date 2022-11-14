Albania vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2022

Albania are set to play Italy at the Arena Kombëtare on Wednesday for an international friendly fixture.

Albania come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against ten-man Iceland in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Umraniyespor left-back Ermir Lenjani for Albania was cancelled by a second-half goal from AGF winger Mikael Anderson for Iceland, who had Al-Arabi midfielder Aron Gunnarsson sent off early in the first-half.

Italy, on the other hand, beat Marco Rossi's Hungary 2-0 in their most recent game. Goals from Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori and Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco sealed the deal for Roberto Mancini's Italy.

Albania vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy have won all three games.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has scored one goal in two Premier League starts this season. The Albania international is highly regarded.

Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella has made 10 goal contributions in Serie A for Inter Milan this season.

Italy international Vincenzo Grifo has scored nine goals in the Bundesliga for Freiburg.

Italian winger Matteo Politano has six goal contributions in Serie A for Napoli.

Albania vs Italy Prediction

The Albanian squad has some exciting young players in the squad. Roma centre-back Marash Kumbulla, Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani and Southampton striker Armando Broja are all highly rated young stars, and Albania will hope that they form the core of Albania's present and future.

Experienced players like Lazio full-back Elseid Hysaj and Atalanta centre-back Berat Djimsiti play for top level teams as well. Albania certainly have a good squad capable of causing problems.

Italy, on the other hand, will hope to move on from the disappointment of missing the World Cup once again. Manager Roberto Mancini has credibility in the bank following Italy's surprise success at the Euros, although there were questions raised over his position following the World Cup debacle.

Italy do not lack talent; some of the biggest names in the game, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella, represent the Gli Azzurri. Younger stars like Sandro Tonali, Fabio Miretti and Davide Frattesi will hope to stake their claim in the Italy squad, with Mancini renowned for his unique squad selection.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 3 - In the 20th minute, Freiburg's Vincenzo #Grifo scored the earliest hat-trick by a Bundesliga player in over 31 years since Michael Tönnies scored three for MSV Duisburg against Karlsruher SC after just 16 minutes on 27th August 1991. Vince. #SCFFCU 3 - In the 20th minute, Freiburg's Vincenzo #Grifo scored the earliest hat-trick by a Bundesliga player in over 31 years since Michael Tönnies scored three for MSV Duisburg against Karlsruher SC after just 16 minutes on 27th August 1991. Vince. #SCFFCU https://t.co/FXABE2FB4y

Italy will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Albania 0-1 Italy

Albania vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Italy

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Italy to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes