Alcoyano vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

The Copa del Rey features another important round-of-16 fixture this week as Athletic Bilbao take on giant-killers Alcoyano at the Campo Municipal El Collao on Thursday. Both teams have punched above their weight this season and will want to win this game.

Alcoyano pulled off one of the biggest results of the Copa del Rey last week as they trumped reigning La Liga champions to a historic 2-1 victory. The home side will face another uphill battle this week and will have to be at its best.

Athletic Bilbao have experienced a stunning resurgence under Marcelino this month and will be filled to the brim with confidence after a 5-1 victory against Getafe over the weekend. The Basque giants have excellent players in their ranks and are the favourites going into this match.

Alcoyano vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao and Alcoyano have played only two official fixtures against each other in the Copa del Rey and both have occurred in the Copa del Rey. Athletic Bilbao have one victory and one draw against Alcoyano from these two games.

The previous meeting between the two teams in 2014 ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Alcoyano were impressive on the day and will have to put in a similar effort this week.

Alcoyano form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Alcoyano vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Alcoyano have a good squad. Image Source: CNN International

Alcoyano

Ramon Lopez Olivan was sent off against Real Madrid in the previous round and is suspended for this match. Alcoyano have a fully-fit squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ramon Lopez Olivan

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad

Athletic Bilbao

Advertisement

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part this week. Inigo Martinez is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Inigo Martinez

Suspended: None

Alcoyano vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Alcoyano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jose Figueiras; Pablo Diaz, Raul Valls, Primitivo García, Jordan Valera; Angel Lopez, Juan Vidal, Jony, Alberto Serna; Jona, Mourad El Ghezouani

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

Alcoyano vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Alcoyano have enjoyed a historic run in the Copa del Rey season and their ability to pull off yet another upset cannot be underestimated. Athletic Bilbao have found their stride under Marcelino and will want to avoid a shock defeat.

The Basque giants have an impressive array of talents in their ranks and hold all the cards going into this game. Alcoyano might be able to trouble Athletic Bilbao on a few occasions but might not be able to pull off yet another victory.

Prediction: Alcoyano 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Also Read: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans survive scare to keep trophy hopes alive | Copa del Rey 2020-21