Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Real Valladolid take on SD Huesca at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and need to prove a point in this match.

Real Valladolid are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have managed only five points from their last six games. The home side held Levante to a 2-2 draw last weekend and will want to put in a similar effort this weekend.

SD Huesca are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table and have struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top-flight. The Aragonese outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Unai Emery's Villarreal side in its previous game and will have to take it up a notch on Friday.

Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Real Valladolid and SD Huesca are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 15 matches that the two teams have played against each other.

The previous game between the two La Liga teams took place in October last year and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Rafa Mir scored on the day and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-D

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-L

Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca Team News

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Javi Sanchez and Saidy Janko are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Marcos de Sousa, Jota, Jawad El Yamiq

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez, Saidy Janko

Suspended: None

Huesca need to win this game

SD Huesca

Andres Fernandez and Juan Carlos Real have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad. Sandro Ramirez is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Real Valladolid on Friday.

Injured: Sandro Ramirez, Andres Fernandez, Juan Carlos Real

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Pablo Hervias; Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Fabian Orellana

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Rafa Mir

Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca Prediction

SD Huesca have endured a miserable season so far and are in desperate need of a string of victories. The Aragonese outfit was impressive against Villarreal and will want to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Real Valladolid have also struggled in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-1 SD Huesca

