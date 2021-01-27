Torino vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with a set of important fixtures this weekend as Fiorentina take on Torino at the Olimpico di Torino on Friday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to turn their campaign around this month.

Torino are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and are one defeat away from slipping into the relegation zone. The Turin-based outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Benevento and has a point to prove going into this game.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Serie A table and have endured a difficult season. The Florentine giants have conceded eight goals in their last three games and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Torino vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have an excellent record against Torino and have won 14 matches out of a total of 32 games played between the two teams. Torino have managed only six victories against Fiorentina and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in narrow 1-0 victory for Fiorentina. Gaetano Castrovilli scored the only goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Torino form guide in the Serie A: D-D-L-D-W

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-L-D

Torino vs Fiorentina Team News

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Gaetano Letizia, Roberto Insigne, and Pasquale Schiattarella are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marco Sau served his suspension against Benevento and will be available for selection in this game.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Roberto Insigne, Pasquale Schiattarella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina have a strong team

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their best eleven in this match. La Viola have not been impressive this month and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Bremer, Lyanco, Armando Izzo; Ricardo Rodriguez, Karol Linetty, Jacopo Segre, Sasa Lukic, Wilfried Stephane Singo; Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Igor, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Borja Valero, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Torino vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have failed to justify their potential this season and have been one of the most inconsistent sides in the Serie A over the past few months. La Viola have been plagued by a series of issues this season and need to build a string of positive results.

Torino have also struggled in the points table this season and have been well below their best. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Torino 1-2 Fiorentina

