Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week as Newcastle Jets take on Western Sydney Wanderers in an important clash at the Bankwest Stadium on Friday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table and will want to put in a good performance in this match.

Newcastle Jets endured a dismal start to their season but managed to bounce back with a 2-1 victory against Wellington Phoenix last week. The Jets have underperformed this season and have a point to prove on Friday.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, have managed seven points from their four matches so far and will want to remain in the top half of the table. The Sydney side edged Central Coast Mariners to a 1-0 victory in its previous side and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games out of a total of 24 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed eight victories against the Wanderers and will want to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides last season ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will want to put in a better effort in this week's fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Team News

The Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this fixture. Western Sydney Wanderers have a point to prove this week and cannot afford to slip up against Newcastle Jets.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets need to win this game

Newcastle Jets

Jason Hoffman has returned to the squad over the past few weeks and will want to complete the game against Western Sydney Wanderers this weekend. Newcastle Jets have a fully-fit squad and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; James Troisi, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Duncan; Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Jason Hoffman, Angus Thurgate, Connor O'Toole, Ramy Najjarine; Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have been impressive this season and will look to make the most of a strong start to their A-League campaign. The Sydney outfit has a robust defence and will want to keep another clean sheet in this match.

Newcastle Jets managed to defeat Wellington Phoenix last week after four consecutive losses at the start of the season. Both teams have a few problems to solve going into this match and are likely to share the spoils on Friday.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle Jets

