Elche 0-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Riqui Puig and Frenkie de Jong seal three important points for Blaugrana | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona picked up their fourth consecutive victory in La Liga earlier today as the Catalans scored twice past an uninspiring Elche outfit to move to within three points of second place. The Catalan giants were visibly below their creative best but managed to coast to victory after a few moments of magic from Frenkie de Jong.

Elche are now neck-deep in the relegation zone and will need to rediscover their cutting edge in the final third. Barcelona still have plenty of work to do ahead of a hectic schedule but will be buoyed by Lionel Messi's return next weekend.

Barcelona pick up important away victory against Elche

Barcelona predictably dominated the ball in the opening stages of the game but found it difficult to scythe through Elche's low block. The home side did have a spell in the final third but fashioned only two concrete chances in the first half against Barcelona and were unable to pose a threat.

Ousmane Dembele and Pedri grew into the game by the half-hour mark and did have a few threatening moments in Elche's half. Barcelona finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute as a Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann wreaked havoc in the penalty area and Frenkie de Jong bundled the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona had a mixed first half

Barcelona were visibly looking to put the game to bed in the second half as Elche's counter-attacking tactics opened spaces for the Catalan giants. Lucas Boye nearly scored against the run of play after an error from Barcelona's defence but Ter Stegen stood tall to pull off an excellent save.

Elche's tired legs struggled to contain Barcelona towards the end of the game as Frenkie de Jong burst into the penalty area and his accurate cross was bundled home by an ecstatic Riqui Puig. The Catalan giants were comfortable in the final minutes of the match and secured three important points against a feisty opponent.

Elche Player Ratings

Elche struggled to keep up with Barcelona

Edgar Badia - 7.5/10

Edgar Badia could do nothing about Barcelona's first-half goal and was left stranded as the Catalans scored before half-time. The former Espanyol shot-stopper pulled off stunning saves to deny Trincao in the second half and had an excellent game.

Gonzalo Verdu - 6/10

Gonzalo Verdu kept tabs on Antoine Griezmann and made a few important interceptions against Barcelona. The centre-back stood tall against Barcelona's imposing forward line and put in a commendable shift.

Diego Gonzalez - 5/10

Diego Gonzalez did well to get ahead of Griezmann in the build-up to Barcelona's goal but was unfortunate that his goal-bound clearance was slammed into the back of the net by Frenkie de Jong. The defender did give the ball away on a few occasions and had a largely uncomfortable game.

Antonio Barragan - 5.5/10

Antonio Barragan was impressive against Pedri and Braithwaite and used his experience to thwart Barcelona's attacking play. The right-back was partially at fault for Barcelona's first-half goal but stepped up to keep Ousmane Dembele quiet in the second half.

Johan Mojica - 5.5/10

Johan Mojica was tormented by Ousmane Dembele in the first half and spent most of the game tracking Barcelona's French speedster. The full-back did get forward on a few occasions but was only able to put a handful of crosses into Barcelona's penalty area.

Ivan Marcone - 5/10

Ivan Marcone was given a difficult time by Pedri but was largely able to contain the Barcelona youngster in the first half. Marcone's workload grew exponentially in the second half as Barcelona exploited spaces in the final third and ran rings around the midfielder as a result.

Victor Rodriguez - 6.5/10

Victor Rodriguez put in a massive shift in the heart of the midfield against Barcelona and repelled several Catalan moves. Rodriguez also did well to initiate a few counter-attacks and was one of his side's best players.

Raul Guti - 5.5/10

Raul Guti did catch the eye with a few impressive touches but was unable to make a mark on the match. The midfielder struggled to move the ball past Sergio Busquets and spent significant periods of the game chasing shadows.

Emiliano Rigoni - 6/10

Emiliano Rigoni spent most of the first half as an auxiliary left-back in a bid to contain the electric Ousmane Dembele. Rigoni did manage a few runs into Barcelona's half but spent most of the game closer to his own goal.

Josan Ferrandez - 6/10

Josan Ferrandez was one of Elche's only forward players throughout the game and did manage to exploit Jordi Alba's advanced position. The winger did not see much of the ball, however, and had to keep up with Barcelona's left-back.

Lucas Boye - 5/10

Lucas Boye was stonewalled by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo for most of the game. The Elche striker was gifted with a golden opportunity in the second half but should have done much better with his shot.

Substitutes

Elche were unable to control the game

Tete Morente - 6/10

Tete Morente was brought on with 15 minutes remaining in the game and spent much of his time on the pitch chasing shadows.

Luismi - 5.5/10

Luismi was brought on to add solidity to Elche's midfield but was no match for Frenkie de Jong in the middle of the pitch.

Nino - 6/10

Nino was brought on by Elche in a late bid to break Barcelona's defences but the 40-year-old winger was unable to make an impact.

