Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with a set of important weekend fixtures as Newcastle Jets take on Wellington Phoenix at the Wollongong Showground in New Zealand. The two A-League teams have not enjoyed positive starts to their campaigns and have a point to prove in this match.
Wellington Phoenix have managed only one point from their first two league games this season and will want to turn their season around. The New Zealand outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Macarthur FC in its previous game and needs to take it up a notch this weekend.
Newcastle Jets have also endured a miserable start to their A-League campaign and have registered four consecutive losses on the trot. The Australian side is rooted to the bottom of the table at the moment and is in desperate need of a victory.
Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head
Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 21 games out of a total of 39 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only 12 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will have to be at their best in this match.
The previous meeting between the two teams in August last year ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Wellington Phoenix were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.
Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-L
Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L
Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Team News
Wellington Phoenix
Reno Piscopo picked up a calf injury earlier this month and has been ruled out of Wellington Phoenix's game this weekend. Alex Rufer was sent off against Macarthur FC and is suspended for this match.
Injured: Reno Piscopo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Alex Rufer
Newcastle Jets
Jason Hoffman has returned to the squad over the past few weeks and will want to complete the game against Wellington Pheonix this weekend. Newcastle Jets have a fully-fit squad and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI
Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Luke DeVere, Tim Payne; Clayton Lewis, Cameron Devlin, Matthew Ridenton, Ulises Davila; Tomer Hemed, David Ball
Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Duncan; Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Jason Hoffman, Angus Thurgate, Connor O'Toole, Ramy Najjarine; Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan
Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Prediction
Wellington Phoenix have shown glimpses of their potential on a few occasions this season but will have to work on their final product. The New Zealand side did not inspire confidence against Macarthur and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.
Newcastle Jets have been the disappointing team in the A-League so far and will want to avoid another catastrophic defeat. Wellington Phoenix is the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Newcastle Jets
Also Read: Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21Published 22 Jan 2021, 16:22 IST