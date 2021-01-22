Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with a set of important weekend fixtures as Newcastle Jets take on Wellington Phoenix at the Wollongong Showground in New Zealand. The two A-League teams have not enjoyed positive starts to their campaigns and have a point to prove in this match.

Wellington Phoenix have managed only one point from their first two league games this season and will want to turn their season around. The New Zealand outfit was held to a 1-1 draw by Macarthur FC in its previous game and needs to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle Jets have also endured a miserable start to their A-League campaign and have registered four consecutive losses on the trot. The Australian side is rooted to the bottom of the table at the moment and is in desperate need of a victory.

A big shout out to all our members and supporters who have been wearing masks to our past two home games at McDonald Jones Stadium pic.twitter.com/niYJC1GWRD — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) January 22, 2021

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 21 games out of a total of 39 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only 12 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams in August last year ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Wellington Phoenix were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Western United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Wellington Phoenix have a strong squad

Wellington Phoenix

Reno Piscopo picked up a calf injury earlier this month and has been ruled out of Wellington Phoenix's game this weekend. Alex Rufer was sent off against Macarthur FC and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Reno Piscopo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alex Rufer

Newcastle Jets need to win this game

Newcastle Jets

Advertisement

Jason Hoffman has returned to the squad over the past few weeks and will want to complete the game against Wellington Pheonix this weekend. Newcastle Jets have a fully-fit squad and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Luke DeVere, Tim Payne; Clayton Lewis, Cameron Devlin, Matthew Ridenton, Ulises Davila; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

🚨 3 Match Pass Members 🚨



Due to recent fixture changes, we sent an email earlier today updating you around the remaining two matches.



If you have yet to receive the email, please contact us through members@wellingtonphoenix.com and we'll ensure you receive it. pic.twitter.com/IXHOCxCUwk — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) January 22, 2021

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Duncan; Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Jason Hoffman, Angus Thurgate, Connor O'Toole, Ramy Najjarine; Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan

Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have shown glimpses of their potential on a few occasions this season but will have to work on their final product. The New Zealand side did not inspire confidence against Macarthur and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Newcastle Jets have been the disappointing team in the A-League so far and will want to avoid another catastrophic defeat. Wellington Phoenix is the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Also Read: Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21