Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with a set of important fixtures this weekend as Macarthur FC take on Newcastle Jets in a high-octane match at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Sunday. The two teams have endured contrasting fortunes so far this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets have endured a dismal start to their A-League campaign and have lost their first two games of the new season. The Jets find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, have picked up a draw, a victory, and a defeat from their first three games in the A-League and are currently in an impressive third place in the league standings. The A-League's new entrants have plenty of work to do against the top-flight's seasoned campaigners this season.

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur will play its first-ever match against Newcastle Jets this weekend and will want to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start. The Jets have been uninspiring this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Sunday.

Macarthur are playing only their second A-League game away from home and will have to be wary of a determined Newcastle Jets side. The New South Wales side has an impressive squad and has a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-W

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and John Koutroumbis going into this game. Jason Hoffman picked up a knock against the Central Coast Mariners earlier this month and remains a doubt going into this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: Jason Hoffman

Suspended: None

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Macarthur FC have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will look to seize the initiative against Newcastle Jets this weekend. The Australian outfit has a formidable midfield line-up and is likely to look for a victory in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Duncan; Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson; Connor O'Toole, Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Aleksandar Susnjar, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Newcastle Jets vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Newcastle Jets have failed to meet expectations this season and will look to the likes of Ramy Najjarine and Valentino Yuel to inspire the team this weekend. Macarthur have plenty of European experience in their ranks and will present the Newcastle Jets with a stern test.

Macarthur FC have managed only one point in their last two matches and will view this game as an opportunity to return to winning ways. Newcastle Jets have found the back of the net on only one occasion this season and might not be able to keep up with a determined Macarthur FC outfit.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Macarthur FC

