Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the A-League features an exciting fixture on New Year's Eve as Newcastle Jets lock horns with Central Coast Mariners in the F3 derby at the Central Coast Stadium on Thursday.

The Mariners endured a difficult campaign last season and have a point to prove in this game.

Newcastle Jets finished their 2019-20 campaign with an eighth-placed finish and found their feet towards the end of what was a difficult year. The Jets have suffered a difficult few months and will now look to revive their fortunes on the pitch at the turn of the new year.

Central Coast Mariners have reinforced their squad this year and will look to approach the new season with a fresh mindset. The home side finished at the bottom of the table last season and need to take it up a notch in 2021.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets have a marginal advantage over Central Coast Mariners as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 14 victories against Newcastle Jets and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will need to put in a better shift on New Year's Eve.

Central Coast Mariners form guide: W-D-D-L-L

Newcastle Jets form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Marcos Urena has joined Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to get off to the best possible start. Marco Urena and Stefan Jankovic have joined the squad this season and are likely to make an appearance in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a strong squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no discernible fitness concerns going into this game and will want to pick up an important derby victory this week. The Jets have added a few players to their squad and will want the new recruits to step up to the plate against Central Coast Mariners.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Samuel Silvera; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis, Jason Hoffman; Steven Ugarkovic, Lucas Mauragis, Ben Kantarovski; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Central Coast Mariners endured a miserable campaign last season and will have to focus on several aspects of their game ahead of this season. The Mariners will view this game as an opportunity to put a disappointing season to bed.

Newcastle Jets have managed to bring in impressive players over the past few months and the likes of Valentino Yuel will have to play an important role this season. Both teams have their fair share of issues at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this derby.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Newcastle Jets

