Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans survive scare to keep trophy hopes alive | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Barcelona survived yet another hard-fought skirmish in the Copa del Rey earlier today and edged Rayo Vallecano to a 2-1 victory. The Catalan giants missed several chances throughout the game and had to rely on goals from Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Rayo Vallecano put up a feisty resistance and nearly managed to stun Barcelona in the second half. Ronald Koeman's charges did manage to hold their nerve, however, and remain favourites to win the Copa del Rey this season.

Barcelona were well below their best against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona got off to a positive start as Junior Firpo combined well with fellow full-back Oscar Mingueza to create the Catalans' first chance of the game. The first big chance of the game went Barcelona's way as Frenkie de Jong reached the end of Junior Firpo's deflected cross but his effort looped on to the crossbar.

Rayo Vallecano were impressive with their press and managed to pin Barcelona in their own half for significant periods in the first half. The Catalan giants struck the woodwork yet again as Dimitrievski saved Trincao's effort and Riqui Puig's follow-up strike was deflected on to the post to keep the scores level at half-time.

Lionel Messi returned against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona's start to the second half remained uninspiring as the Catalans squandered several chances to score the first goal. Rayo Vallecano took full toll of a momentary lull in the game to find the back of the net with their first genuine chance of the match.

The goal shocked Barcelona into gear and brought the best out of the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi. The Catalans equalised after De Jong and Griezmann combined to allow Lionel Messi a shot at an open goal. Lionel Messi returned the favour with an exquisite pass to Jordi Alba who squared the ball to the in-form Frenkie de Jong to score the winning goal.

Rayo Vallecano Player Ratings

Rayo Vallecano named a strong line-up

Stole Dimitrievski - 6/10

Stole Dimitrievski had surprisingly little to do against Barcelona and was spared by the woodwork on several occasions. The goalkeeper could do nothing about the two goals and had a largely average outing.

Esteban Caveljich - 7/10

Esteban Caveljich had an excellent game against a strong Barcelona attack and was able to step up to the plate for Rayo Vallecano. The centre-back was an imposing presence and made a few vital blocks to thwart the opposition.

Alejandro Catena - 6/10

Alejandro Catena was impressive for large periods of the match and repelled Barcelona's probes into the final third. The defender was unable to react in time for the Catalans' second goal, however, and allowed De Jong an easy finish.

Ivan Martos - 6/10

Ivan Martos played as an auxiliary centre-back but was unable to track the runs of Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig. The defender was replaced by Isi Palazon as Rayo Vallecano chased a second goal towards the end of the game.

Fran Garcia - 7.5/10

Fran Garcia had the unenviable task of keeping tabs on Lionel Messi and Francisco Trincao and did a commendable job in the first half. The full-back left Barcelona red-faced with his goal and had an excellent match.

Fran Garcia had an excellent game

Mario Hernandez - 4/10

Mario Hernandez struggled to push into Barcelona's half of the pitch and was unable to keep up with the Catalans. The full-back was partly at fault for both Blaugrana goals in the second half.

Santi Comesana - 6/10

Santi Comesana was up against the imposing duo of Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets and did not see much of the ball. The midfielder did make a few important tackles but was unable to control the game.

Oscar Trejo - 6.5/10

Oscar Trejo was one of his side's better players and managed to initiate a few counter-attacks against Barcelona in the first half. The Rayo Vallecano star was visibly tired in the second half, however, and could not make the most of his efforts.

Rayo Vallecano are up on Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/SYPO0ejerS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2021

Andres Martin - 5.5/10

Like his attacking teammates, Andres Martin had a quiet game and was largely unable to make his mark on the match. The winger spent a considerable amount of the match assisting his defence and did not see much of the ball.

Jonathan Montiel - 5.5/10

Jonathan Montiel did not have much of an influence and remained a peripheral figure on the flank. The winger was replaced in the second half as Rayo Vallecano attempted to add an element of control to their game against a strong Barcelona side.

Yacine Qasmi - 5/10

Yacine Qasmi was an isolated figure for much of the game but did get a couple of shots away in the first half. The striker struggled to get past Ronald Araujo and was taken off in the second half.

Substitutes

Rayo Vallecano were impressive against Barcelona

Alvaro Garcia - 7.5/10

Alvaro Garcia was brought on to trouble Barcelona's back-line and stepped up brilliantly with an excellent turn of pace to create Rayo Vallecano's goal. Garcia was an industrious presence and gave the Catalans a fair share of issues.

Mario Suarez - 5.5/10

Mario Suarez was introduced in the second half to keep Barcelona at bay. The veteran midfielder was unable to cope with a rejuvenated Catalan midfield, however, and was often left chasing shadows.

Isi Palazon - 5/10

Isi Palazon was brought on to add to Rayo Vallecano's attacking options but did not see much of the ball towards the end of the game.

Luis Advincula - 6/10

Luis Advincula was a late substitute and did not have enough time to make much of an impact against Barcelona.

