Alexis Putellas documentary: Release date and how to watch Barcelona star’s 3-episode series

Amazon Prime have announced that they will be releasing a documentary on Barcelona and Spain midfielder Alexis Putellas.

The three-part series titled 'Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit', which is Latin for 'Work Conquers All,' will feature details of Putellas' fascinating story. It will also feature analysis and interviews from some of the biggest names in men's and women's football.

The 28-year-old became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or Feminin twice in a row following her stellar 2021-22 campaign. She won the prestigious award by just one vote ahead of Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead, despite the Spaniard missing Euro 2022 due to injury.

Putellas suffered an ACL injury just before the tournament, which will keep her out of action for almost 10-12 months. She has arguably been considered one of the best players in the world over the past five years, having won every major club trophy available to her.

The playmaker was a star performer last season when Barca won the treble, including a 4-0 win over Emma Hayes' Chelsea in the Champions League final.

When will Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit release? And how can you watch it?

According to GOAL, the documentary on Putellas will be released later in 2022, although no specific date has been revealed as of October 18.

Alexia: Labor Omnia Vincit will be a three-episode documentary and available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

It will be broadcast exclusively in Spain, Portugal and Latin America, excluding Brazil and Mexico. There is also no mention of when the three-part documentary will be broadcast in the rest of Europe or North America.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer in September 2022, which was also shared by Putellas on her own social media handles. The documentary will offer an insight into Putellas' rise from a child to a football superstar, with a number of famous names discussing her career so far.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alexia Putellas wins the Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row Alexia Putellas wins the Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row 🏆🏆 https://t.co/sSSv6ZKmul

Featured in the trailer are current Barcelona head coach Jonatan Giraldez and former coach Xavi Llorens. The documentary also features numerous global superstars from the men's game, with Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen both featured, as well as Barca manager Xavi Hernandez.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes