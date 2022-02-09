Alexis Sanchez continues impressive form as Inter Milan dump Roma out of Coppa Italia

Last week didn’t bring good fortune for Inter Milan and AS Roma, as both dropped points in Serie A to AC Milan and Genoa, respectively.

However, the Coppa Italia offered both teams a shot at redemption when they faced each other in the quarter-finals on Tuesday evening. The importance of the game meant both Simone Inzaghi and Jose Mourinho fielded strong line-ups, with the hope of progressing to the next stage.

Inter Milan, though, proved too strong for Roma, as goals from Eden Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez saw them record an impressive 2-0 victory.

Alexis Sanchez continues purple patch

Inzaghi’s team opened the scoring after just two minutes when Ivan Perisic set up Dzeko, and the early goal proved to be the defining moment of the game. The Nerazzurri continued to dominate proceedings, with Sanchez killing off any hopes of a Roma comeback as he doubled Inter’s lead in the 68th minute.

The Chile international has endured a frustrating spell since joining Inter, but he’s currently on his most productive run. Aside from his incredible goal from 35 yards against Roma, he was Inter’s best player on the night.

Sanchez was a lively presence, terrorising Roma’s full-backs throughout the game. The goals are beginning to flow for the 33-year-old as he continues his fine form.

He scored in the previous round of the Coppa Italia against Empoli. Sanchez also netted twice against Bolivia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while on international duty with Chile. Things can’t get any better for the forward.

For the first time in their history Inter have gone 10 games unbeaten in a row in all competitions against AS Roma



Inter Milan still competing on multiple fronts

Inter Milan’s defeat to rivals AC Milan came as a shock, as it cut their lead atop Serie A to a solitary point, albeit with a game in hand. However, the Nerazzurri are still in contention to end the season with multiple trophies.

The win against Roma means Inzaghi’s side has now advanced to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, and are two victories away from winning the trophy.

Winning the UEFA Champions League may be a step too far. However, Inter have a realistic chance of winning the league and the Copa Italia. Their current form certainly suggests so.

The Nerazzurri have lost just twice in their last 22 games, and are the most consistent side in the Italian top flight. They also boast a squad of experienced players, most of whom know all about winning.

It’s, therefore, not surprising that Inter are currently competing on multiple fronts. If they maintain their consistency, ending the season with the league and cup double is possible.

