“All of a sudden this becomes the club you are going to go to” – Pundit names 4 signings Newcastle must complete to become next best destination after Man City and Liverpool

Football pundit Adrian Durham has urged Newcastle United to complete four signings in the summer to become the next best destination after Manchester City and Liverpool.

The future looks bright for Eddie Howe's side following the Saudi-led takeover of the club from Mike Ashley in October 2021.

The Magpies were without a single win in the Premier League when Eddie Howe was brought in following the sacking of Steve Bruce.

However, the Tyneside club have seen a massive turnaround under the former Bournemouth boss and now sit ninth in the table.

Newcastle United have picked up more points (32) than any other Premier League club barring Liverpool since the turn of the year.

The Magpies have already shown high ambitions under their new ownership during the January transfer window.

They signed Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Chris Wood in January who have all played their part in the revival of the club.

Newcastle are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka! The player is under contract until June 2023.



Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with the French defender.



(Source: BILD)

It is anticipated that the North East club will be spending a fortune once again in the summer.

Adrian Durham has named four players Eddie Howe's side should target to become the most desirable club in England after Manchester City and Liverpool.

The pundit believes that the Tynesiders should be looking to acquire Ivan Toney, James Ward-Prowse, Richarlison and Jordan Pickford when the transfer window opens. Durham told talkSPORT, as quoted by The Daily Mirror:

“I could see Ivan Toney going back to Newcastle, I could definitely see that.”

“James Ward-Prowse, I could see Richarlison going there as well because whatever you say about him being on the floor all the time he is actually a good player and a Brazil regular."

"Jordan Pickford, I know he is Sunderland but I can see him going to Newcastle. All of a sudden this becomes the club you are going to go to if you are not nailed on to go to Man City or Liverpool, Newcastle is the one.”

Can Newcastle United challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in near future?

There is a general consensus that Liverpool and Manchester City are well ahead of the rest of the pile right now.

If Newcastle United have to reach the level of the two any time soon, they must make the right decisions both on and off the pitch.

10 Premier League wins in 2022

A summer transfer window to invest in the squad



Will Newcastle be involved in the title race next season?

With their new owners, they have the financial power to build a star-studded squad but doing so does not guarantee success.

Many of Eddie Howe's transfers at Bournemouth were below par and the 44-year-old must make better decisions in the market.

