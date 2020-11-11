Not many managers in the world have labeled themselves as the 'special one' and lived up to the hype. Jose Mourinho has always been a maverick, an enigma, but most importantly, a serial winner regardless of the club's he's managed. The Portuguese manager is one of the most famous names in football and has established himself as a legend of the beautiful game.

Mourinho impressed many during his spell as manager of Porto in 2002, where he won the Primeira Liga twice, a Taça de Portugal, the UEFA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho moved to England with Chelsea in 2004 after his impressive spell in Portugal. The Portuguese tactician came into his own and took the world by storm at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and two League Cups in his three seasons at the club before he departed in 2007.

In 2008, he joined Italian giants Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A title in his first season. In 2010, he led the club to a European treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Champions League, a first for an Italian club in the history of the beautiful game. Mourinho then moved to Real Madrid, where he won the La Liga title with a record points tally.

He then left Real Madrid in 2013 to rejoin Chelsea, where he won another league title and League Cup. However, he was dismissed in 2015 after a poor run of results. Less than a year later, Mourinho was hired by rival club Manchester United, where he won the UEFA Europa League, League Cup, and FA Community Shield in his first season before being dismissed in 2018.

During his time as manager at some of the biggest clubs in the world, Jose Mourinho has managed some of the biggest names in world football. The Special One has been infamous for having falling outs with some of the big players he has managed, but he has also successfully brought out the best in some of the most talented footballers in the world.

On that note, we will take a look at the all-time XI managed by Jose Mourinho.

Goalkeeper - Petr Cech

Chelsea v Swansea City - Premier League

Many might question the inclusion of Petr Cech in this list because Mourinho managed Spanish legend Iker Casillas during his time at Real Madrid. Casillas was, however, cast aside by Mourinho, who preferred to play Diego Lopez during his stint as Real Madrid manager.

The signing of Petr Cech by Jose Mourinho coincided with Chelsea enduring one of their most successful periods as a club. Cech joined Chelsea along with Jose Mourinho in 2004 for £7 million. The Czech international quickly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the modern game and became an integral part of Mourinho's Chelsea line-up.

Cech helped the club win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, and one UEFA Europa League title. He also holds Chelsea's all-time record for clean sheets, with 228.