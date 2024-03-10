Almeria vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Almeria lock horns with Sevilla in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Monday.

Almeria vs Sevilla Preview

Almeria are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and have been shockingly poor so far this season. The home side suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Andalusian giants edged Real Sociedad to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Almeria vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Almeria and have won 11 out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's four victories.

Almeria have lost 11 of their 15 matches against Sevilla in La Liga - they are the opponents that Almeria have faced the most times in the top flight without a single draw.

After a run of five victories on the trot away from home against Almeria in La Liga, Sevilla lost their previous such match in the competition by a 2-1 margin in August 2022.

Almeria are winless in their last 10 Andalusian derbies in La Liga but have managed to play out draws in their last three such games.

Almeria are winless in their first 27 matches in La Liga this season - the first team in the history of the competition to endure such a run.

Almeria vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have flattered to deceive this season but have managed to show signs of improvement since the turn of the year. Youssef En-Nesyri won the game for his side last week and will look to replicate his heroics on Monday.

Almeria are currently on a historic winless run in the top flight and seem destined for relegation at the moment. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-3 Sevilla

Almeria vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes