Reports: Alvaro Morata tells friends his final decision about Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata has reportedly made up his mind

Future Red Devil?

What’s the story?

Alvaro Morata’s future has been subject to intense speculation and now latest reports from the Express state that the Spaniard has told his close friends that he is joining Manchester United this transfer window. The 24-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League and he even cut short his honeymoon so that he could speed up the process.

The report further goes on to state that Morata has three reasons for joining Manchester United. Firstly, he wants to be reunited with Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager gave Morata his Real Madrid debut. Secondly, he wants regular playing time so that he makes it to Spain’s World Cup squad and lastly, the talented forward wants to show everyone that he is capable of leading the line week in and week out at a top European club like Manchester United.

It only looks like a matter of time before Morata is announced as a Manchester United player.

In case you didn’t know....

There have been numerous reports about Morata agreeing personal terms with Manchester United. However, the only stumbling block in the deal is Real Madrid’s insistence on getting £70 million for their man. United are only ready to pay £60 million, but a deal is expected to be reached soon as negotiations are in their final stage.

A few days back, Morata’s agent Juanma Lopez had confirmed that the 24-year-old could be looking for a new club:

“He doesn't want to go through another season like that. It was a great season, but he wants to play more. Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. He wants to play more. That's normal for a striker who's scored 19 goals. It's not enough.”

The heart of the matter

Manchester United definitely need to add some firepower to their squad especially after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Marcus Rashford while impressive is still too young and Morata can provide the quality and cutting edge to the United attack.

Both Morata and Belotti have been heavily linked with the Red Devils and Mourinho will require both of them if he wants to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Video

Author’s take

The only thing holding back Morata’s transfer is the fee demanded by Real Madrid. With both the Spaniard and Manchester United keen for the transfer to go through, it only looks like a matter of time before we see the 24-year-old striker lighting up the Premier League.

