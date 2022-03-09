"Always a Gunner" - Interview with former Arsenal forward resurfaces amid speculation about his future

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has put former side Arsenal on alert after claiming he will always be a Gunner.

The 26-year-old Germany international left Arsenal in 2016 having found game time a rarity at the Emirates Stadium.

He has well and truly found form at Bayern Munich, where he has hit 59 goals and managed 39 assists in 159 games for the Bavarians.

But he has been linked with a return to Arsenal, with his contract negotiations with the Bundesliga giants not progressing. He has a year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

The winger's comments when asked about a possible return to Arsenal during his 2019 interview with Pro:Direct Soccers’ YouTube channel would enocurage Gunners fans.

Gnabry replied (via football.london):

“Always a Gunner,”

Gnabry continued,

“It (leaving the club) was the hardest decision but in the end, I think it worked out as I wanted to play, but as a club man Arsenal... top, top.”

Gnabry's statements will add fuel to the fire as speculation on his future continues to increase.

SportPesa Kenya



Or is he just teasing



#TuendeleeNaSportPesa Gnabry exciting the Arsenal fans in a Gunners retro jerseyOr is he just teasing Gnabry exciting the Arsenal fans in a Gunners retro jersey Or is he just teasing 😳#TuendeleeNaSportPesa https://t.co/3w1CnTNztJ

Could former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry head elsewhere?

Marcus Rashford's Old Trafford future is uncertain

There is a chance of the German leaving Munich due to the current impasse in his contract situation.

A big list of potential suitors might line up if the German becomes available and he might not end up in north London.

Sky Sports Germany reports that Manchester United and Liverpool have an interest in the winger.

The latter's interest may have waned given the way Colombian winger Luis Diaz has adapted to his new surroundings since joining from FC Porto in January, but United are certainly on the lookout for attacking options.

With only 18 months left on his deal with Bayern, Ralf Rangnick may look to ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry to launch his Manchester United rebuild. Gnabry looks unlikely to sign a contract extension at this moment. [Daily Express]



Would you want to see Gnabry at Old Trafford? With only 18 months left on his deal with Bayern, Ralf Rangnick may look to ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry to launch his Manchester United rebuild. Gnabry looks unlikely to sign a contract extension at this moment. [Daily Express]Would you want to see Gnabry at Old Trafford? https://t.co/8pduL6eOQM

The report suggests that the Red Devils believe Gnabry will stay at Bayern but if an opportunity arises to sign the German forward, they will look to capitalize.

Manchester United could look to challenge Arsenal if Gnabry does indeed become a possibility in the market. Unlike the Gunners, who possess many wide options, they lack in that department.

Jesse Lingard is likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Marcus Rashford's future is uncertain after the Daily Mail reported that he was unhappy with his current role in the squad.

The Mason Greenwood sexual assault scandal means his Old Trafford future is in jeopardy. Huge changes are ahead for the club.

But Gnabry's comments about being a Gunner may see him more likely to return to the Emirates. Arsenal may also usurp United for a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

This would allow them to offer the German talent UEFA Champions League football that United will not be in such a scenario.

Edited by S Chowdhury