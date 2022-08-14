Create
“Always ignores Messi and Neymar in the final third” – Fans accuse PSG star of favouring Mbappe after display in 5-2 win against Montpellier

PSG fans slam player for not passing to the two South American superstars more
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 14, 2022 04:09 AM IST

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have accused Achraf Hakimi of favoring Kylian Mbappe over Lionel Messi and Neymar following their 5-2 win over Montpellier.

The Parisiens have continued their perfect start to the season in Ligue 1 having registered two wins on the trot. Neymar bagged a brace during the clash while Mbappe also got onto the scoresheet, despite missing an early penalty.

FULL-TIME: @PSG_English 5-2 Montpellier! An impressive performance leads to 3 points for the first match of the season at the Parc des Princes ❤️💙 #PSGMHSC https://t.co/j4vWXm2yv0

It was another emphatic display from the French champions, as new manager Christophe Galtier appears to have settled on a system that allows Messi to thrive and control the game.

However, fans were upset with right-wing-back Hakimi, who had the chance to play the ball back to the attacking duo, but instead took a difficult shot on himself. PSG fans felt that Hakimi has something against the South American superstars.

The supporters of the team took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at what they feel is clear favortism towards Mbappe:

If PSG sell Mbappe and Hakimi, Messi would win the golden boot
Can Mbappé and Hakimi stop playing like they're the ONLY 2 players on the pitch?! I mean Messi and Neymar like to pass to e/o all the time but not like this.
If that was Mbappe and not Messi. Hakimi would have cut the ball back for him to score. WHAT A FUCKING CUNT
Achraf Hakimi always ignores Messi and Neymar in the final third.Oh wait, he is Mbappé 's best friend.
Hakimi and Mbappe don't play for PSG They play for themselves 🌈
As long as Nuno, Hakimi and Mbappe plays Messi won't get a Ballon d or nomination. #PSG
Does Hakimi know there are players other than mbappe and himself on the pitch?

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar miss out on 30 man Ballon d'Or shortlist

Both attackers put on excellent displays during PSG's exceptional performance in their opening home game of the campaign. This may have been down to the fact that both the Argentine and the Brazilian winger had something to prove following their Ballon d'Or snub.

Despite Messi being the current holder of football's most prestigious individual honor, the seven-time winner has been left off the shortlist for the first time since 2005. The legendary Argentine forward endured a difficult debut campaign in the French capital as he scored just 11 goals in 34 appearances.

Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win this year's award following an incredible season for Real Madrid, where he netted on 44 occasions across 46 games. The Frenchman was also instrumental in securing Los Blancos their 14th European crown thanks to 15 Champions League goals in the campaign.

Can we all agree that Neymar is the best player at PSG atm ? https://t.co/4U2BleR9BE

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

