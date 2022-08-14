“Always ignores Messi and Neymar in the final third” – Fans accuse PSG star of favouring Mbappe after display in 5-2 win against Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have accused Achraf Hakimi of favoring Kylian Mbappe over Lionel Messi and Neymar following their 5-2 win over Montpellier.
The Parisiens have continued their perfect start to the season in Ligue 1 having registered two wins on the trot. Neymar bagged a brace during the clash while Mbappe also got onto the scoresheet, despite missing an early penalty.
It was another emphatic display from the French champions, as new manager Christophe Galtier appears to have settled on a system that allows Messi to thrive and control the game.
However, fans were upset with right-wing-back Hakimi, who had the chance to play the ball back to the attacking duo, but instead took a difficult shot on himself. PSG fans felt that Hakimi has something against the South American superstars.
The supporters of the team took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at what they feel is clear favortism towards Mbappe:
PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar miss out on 30 man Ballon d'Or shortlist
Both attackers put on excellent displays during PSG's exceptional performance in their opening home game of the campaign. This may have been down to the fact that both the Argentine and the Brazilian winger had something to prove following their Ballon d'Or snub.
Despite Messi being the current holder of football's most prestigious individual honor, the seven-time winner has been left off the shortlist for the first time since 2005. The legendary Argentine forward endured a difficult debut campaign in the French capital as he scored just 11 goals in 34 appearances.
Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favorite to win this year's award following an incredible season for Real Madrid, where he netted on 44 occasions across 46 games. The Frenchman was also instrumental in securing Los Blancos their 14th European crown thanks to 15 Champions League goals in the campaign.
Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here