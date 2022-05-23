“Always seen me as one of their own” – Kylian Mbappe sends message to Real Madrid fans after opting to stay at PSG 

Kylian Mbappe has sent out a message to his Real Madrid fans, thanking them for accepting him as one of their own despite him extending his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract until 2025.

The 23-year-old France international was being heavily linked with Los Blancos ahead of the summer transfer window but speculations were put to an end with Mbappe deciding to stay in Paris.

Real Madrid fans have been left fuming with the announcement of Mbappe extending his contract with the French club. Fans of the Spanish club have longed to see the 23-year-old Frenchman play in the royal white jersey at the Santiago Bernabeau only to be disappointed, yet again.

Kylian Mbappe's love for his 'dream club' Real Madrid has been public since his youth days and Los Blancos were expecting him to join this summer.

However, during his press interaction after the contract extension, Mbappe expressed his respect for the Spanish club and their fans. He said that he understands the disappointment of Real Madrid fans and urged them to understand his decision to stay in his country.

Speaking to the press alongside PSG president Al Khelaifi, Mbappe said via Lequipe:

“Message to Real Madrid fans? I wanna say thank you, as they always accepted me as one of them. I understand their disappointment, and I hope they understand I decided to stay in my country”.

Barcelona midfielder and Manchester United target Frenkie De Jong wants to play alongside Kylian Mbappe at PSG

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has expressed his desire to play alongside Kylian Mbappe at PSG. Kylian Mbappe-Real Madrid's transfer saga has taken the world by surprise after the Frenchman announced his stay at the French club, snubbing his 'dream club'.

De Jong dreams of playing alongside Mbappé.



(Source: @le_Parisien)

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Frankie De Jong has also expressed that he wants a move out of Barcelona amidst interest from Premier League giants Manchester United. His former coach at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, is United's new full-time manager and the rumors are that the Dutch manager wants him back in his team (as per the Manchester Evening News).

However, De Jong's newfound interest in French club Paris Saint-Germain has taken the transfer market by surprise. Barcelona have placed a £80 million cap on the Dutch international for any club interested in signing him (as per AS via Besoccer).

Frankie De Jong could be one of the few players PSG President Al Khelaifi could sign amidst rumors of Angel Di Maria and Neymar leaving this summer.

