An alternative Premier League team of the season

Six Manchester City players are in the XI

On Thursday, the PFA Premier League Team of the Season was announced, with a number of questionable selections.

The squad was made up mainly of Liverpool and Manchester City players, the two teams battling it out for the title. Ederson edged out Alisson in goal, with a back four made up of Trent Alexandrer-Arnold, Aymeric Laporte, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, that is where the real talking point occurs. Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva are included alongside Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool.

Pogba’s inclusion is certainly debatable. The United midfielder was accused of downing tools during Jose Mourinho’s final weeks in charge at Old Trafford, and there has been constant criticism of his effort and application over the course of the season.

There are also a number of interesting omissions in the front three, which is made up of City’s Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, alongside Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

This is a team that will be debated by many, with a lot of players who may have been considering worthy of a spot left out. Here is an alternative team of the season, made up of players who weren’t included in the PFA XI.

Alisson (Liverpool)

No one has kept more Premier League clean sheets than Alisson this season

This was one of the tightest calls in the team of the season. Manchester City’s Ederson was selected as the goalkeeper, but there could have been no arguments if Alisson was included in the side.

The Brazilian has had a positive effect on this Liverpool team since his £67 million move from Roma in the summer, and is a huge part of where they are in the league at the moment. He has kept 18 clean sheets this season, the most of anyone in the league. The issue for the 26-year-old however is that he has made three errors leading to a goal, one more than Ederson.

Aaron wan Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

It has been an excellent season for wan Bissaka, who has excelled at right back for Crystal Palace, and is now considered among the top right backs in the country. The 21-year-old has been brilliant defensively all year, and just seven players have successfully dribbled past him in the league all season.

The big issue for Palace will now be keeping hold of the Englishman, with rumours suggesting that both Tottenham and Manchester United are lining up big money bids.

