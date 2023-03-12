An analysis of Chelsea's record of the longest unbeaten run at home in English top-flight football

One of the most impressive feats in football history is maintaining an unbeaten run at home. It shows consistency, competitiveness, and excellence as a football club. Out of all the teams in English top-flight history, one team stands out for having the longest unbeaten run at home: Chelsea FC. The Blues went 86 matches without losing at Stamford Bridge between March 2004 and October 2008.

The record-breaking streak started under the management of Jose Mourinho, one of the world's most successful and charismatic coaches. In this article, we will explore how Chelsea FC achieved this feat, who were the key players and managers, the challenges and highlights, and how it ended.

The arrival of Jose Mourinho

Chelsea FC started their unbeaten run at home under Jose Mourinho, who joined as manager in June 2004. He brought new tactics, philosophy, and confidence to Chelsea. In his first press conference, he declared himself the Special One and vowed to make Chelsea the best team in England and Europe.

Mourinho's tactics were based on a solid defensive foundation, a dynamic midfield, and a clinical attack. He favored a 4-3-3 formation that allowed his players to exploit the spaces and create chances. He also instilled a winning mentality and a strong work ethic in his players.

The early wins set the tone

Mourinho's impact was evident from his first home game as Chelsea manager. He led his team to a 1-0 win over Liverpool on August 15th, 2004, thanks to an early goal by Eidur Gudjohnsen. It was a tight, tense game that showed Chelsea's resilience and determination.

A few weeks later, Chelsea faced their biggest test of the season: Arsenal. The Gunners were the reigning champions and had gone 49 games unbeaten in the league. They were also Chelsea's bitter rivals, who had knocked them out of the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2004. On October 24th, 2004, Chelsea hosted Arsenal at Stamford Bridge with a chance to end their unbeaten run and close the gap at the top of the table.

Chelsea delivered one of their best performances under Mourinho and thrashed Arsenal 2-0. They dominated the game from start to finish and scored two goals in the second half through Didier Drogba. They also kept a clean sheet against Arsenal's potent attack that featured Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, and Freddie Ljungberg. It was a statement win that announced Chelsea as a serious title contender.

Chelsea continued their impressive form at home throughout the season and won their first Premier League title in 50 years. They broke several records along the way, such as most points (95), most wins (29), fewest goals conceded (15), most clean sheets (25), etc. They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League but lost to Liverpool by away goals.

The key players who contributed to Chelsea's unbeaten run at home

Chelsea's unbeaten run at home was not only a result of Mourinho's management but also of the quality and character of his players. Chelsea had a squad full of talent, experience, and personality, making them formidable at Stamford Bridge. Some of the key players who contributed to Chelsea's unbeaten run at home were:

Frank Lampard: The midfielder was Chelsea's top scorer and best player during their unbeaten run at home. He scored 51 goals in 86 home games, including some crucial ones against Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, etc. He also provided 36 assists and created countless chances for his teammates. He was a complete midfielder who could defend, attack, pass, shoot, and run tirelessly. He was also a leader on the pitch who inspired his team with his passion and professionalism.

John Terry: The defender was Chelsea's captain and rocked at the back during their unbeaten run at home. He played 83 out of 86 home games, missing only three due to injury or suspension. He scored 12 goals in those games, mostly from headers or volleys. He also organized and commanded Chelsea's defense that conceded only 36 goals in 86 home games. He was a brave, strong, loyal defender who gave his all to his team. He was also respected in the training field and the dressing room and had a good relationship with Mourinho and his teammates.

Didier Drogba: The striker was Chelsea's main threat and target man during their unbeaten run at home. He scored 37 goals in 69 home games, including some decisive ones against Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool. He also assisted 18 goals and linked up well with his fellow attackers. He was a powerful, skillful, clinical striker who could score with both feet and his head. He was also a charismatic and influential player who motivated his team with energy and enthusiasm.

Petr Cech: The goalkeeper was Chelsea's last line of defense and safe pair of hands during their unbeaten run at home. He kept 54 clean sheets in 84 home games, saving some crucial shots and penalties. He also conceded only 32 goals in those games, making him one of the best goalkeepers in the world at that time. He was a reliable, confident, and agile goalkeeper who could communicate well with his defenders and organize his backline.

These four players were key in the core group that formed a strong team spirit, chemistry, and leadership on and off the pitch. They supported each other, trusted each other, and fought for each other. They were also supported by other quality players such as Claude Makelele, Michael Essien, Joe Cole, Arjen Robben, Ricardo Carvalho, Ashley Cole, etc.

The challenges and highlights of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home

Chelsea's unbeaten run at home has not been a smooth and easy journey. They faced many challenges and obstacles that tested their resilience and character. However, they also had many highlights and achievements that showcased their dominance and quality. Some of the challenges and highlights of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home were:

The dramatic 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic in April 2005 that secured their second consecutive Premier League title was one of the most nerve-wracking games of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home. They needed a win to clinch the title ahead of Manchester United, who were breathing down their necks.

They took an early lead through Joe Cole, but Wigan equalized before half-time through Jason Roberts. Chelsea restored their lead in the second half through Hernan Crespo, but Wigan leveled again through Emmerson Boyce.

With time running out, Chelsea looked set to drop points for the first time at home in over a year. However, Frank Lampard scored a stunning volley from 25 yards out in stoppage time, which sparked wild celebrations at Stamford Bridge.

It was a dramatic and decisive goal that sealed Chelsea's second title in a row and extended their unbeaten run at home to 46 games.

Aston Villa

The thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa in December 2007 saw eight goals scored by seven players: This was one of Chelsea's most entertaining games during their unbeaten run at home. They faced a formidable opponent in Aston Villa, who were fourth in the table and had beaten them 2-0 earlier in the season.

The game started with a bang as Andriy Shevchenko scored after just two minutes, but Martin Laursen equalized soon after. The game exploded into life in the second half as Zat Knight put Villa ahead, but Ricardo Carvalho leveled for Chelsea. Then Shaun Maloney scored twice for Villa to make it 4-2 with just six minutes left.

It looked like Chelsea's unbeaten run at home was finally over, but they refused to give up. First, Michael Ballack pulled one back from a free-kick, and then Ashley Cole scored a dramatic equalizer in injury time to salvage a point for Chelsea. It was a thrilling and resilient comeback that preserved Chelsea's unbeaten run at home to 74 games.

Manchester City

The historic 6-0 win over Manchester City in October 2007 marked Mourinho's last home game before he left by mutual consent: This was one of the most emphatic wins of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home.

They faced a Manchester City side that had started the season well under Sven-Goran Eriksson and had beaten Manchester United 1-0 earlier in the month. However, Chelsea showed no mercy as they tore them apart with six goals from six players: Michael Essien, Didier Drogba, Joe Cole, Salomon Kalou, Andriy Shevchenko, and Tal Ben Haim.

It was a dominant and ruthless display demonstrating Chelsea's quality and depth. It was also a fitting farewell for Mourinho, who left the club by mutual consent two days later. In his three years at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

He had also led them to an incredible unbeaten run at the home of 60 games. He left as one of Chelsea's most successful and loved managers.

Manchester United

An impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United in April 2006 clinched their third Premier League title in four seasons: This was one of the most satisfying wins of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home.

They faced their main rivals Manchester United, who are second in the table and had reduced their lead to seven points with four games left. A win for United would have reignited the title race, but Chelsea had other plans.

They took control of the game from the start and scored three goals in the first half through William Gallas, Joe Cole, and Ricardo Carvalho. They also kept a clean sheet against United's attack that featured Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

It was an impressive and comprehensive win that secured Chelsea's third title in four seasons under Mourinho and extended their unbeaten run at home to 64 games.

Liverpool

The controversial penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in May 2007 that ended their hopes of reaching their first Champions League final was one of the most heartbreaking losses of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home.

They faced Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in four seasons and had a scoreless draw at Anfield in the first leg. In the second leg at Stamford Bridge, they took an early lead through Joe Cole, but Liverpool equalized through Daniel Agger.

The game went to extra time and then to penalties. Chelsea missed three of their four penalties, while Liverpool scored four out of five. It was a controversial and agonizing defeat that denied Chelsea their first Champions League final appearance and ended their unbeaten run at home at 86 games.

Many Chelsea fans and players felt robbed by dubious refereeing decisions favoring Liverpool.

Conclusion

Chelsea FC had the longest unbeaten run at home in English top-flight history with 86 matches under Jose Mourinho. This remarkable achievement reflects their consistency, competitiveness, and excellence as a football club. During this period, they won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and two League Cups.

They also scored 201 goals and conceded only 36 goals at Stamford Bridge. They faced many challenges and obstacles but also had many highlights and achievements. They showed their resilience and character as well as their dominance and quality.

Liverpool eventually broke their record in January 2021 after losing to Burnley at Anfield. However, Chelsea's unbeaten run at home remains one of the most impressive feats in football history.

What do you think of Chelsea's unbeaten run at home? Can any other team match or surpass it?

