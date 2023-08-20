Analysed: How does Wataru Endo compare to each of Liverpool's other failed midfield targets from this summer | English Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool FC has officially announced the acquisition of Wataru Endo from Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart, further fortifying their roster following a season that saw them fall short of securing a top-four position. Notably, the Reds have faced setbacks twice in the transfer market, with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea FC prevailing in the pursuits of both Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the Merseyside Reds had also set their sights on Enzo Fernandez, the previous British record signing for Chelsea FC. This marks a streak of three consecutive disappointments for Liverpool, as they find themselves unable to outmaneuver Chelsea in the fiercely competitive transfer arena.

With the departure of prominent midfield stalwarts including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner in advance of the upcoming season, the English club found itself confronted with a paramount objective: securing adept replacements to not only fill the void but also vie for a coveted Champions League berth in the subsequent year.

While Jurgen Klopp has successfully secured acquisitions in the form of Alexis Mac-Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, the addition of Wataru Endo takes on a pivotal significance for the third and arguably most crucial component of the midfield: the solitary pivot position.

Today, we take a look at how Endo stacks up against the trio of Liverpool's failed transfer pursuits, and whether the Japanese midfielder genuinely holds the key to solving the intricate midfield puzzle that Jurgen Klopp has tirelessly sought to unravel since the commencement of the summer transfer window.

Decoding Wataru Endo's Uniqueness in Comparison to the other Liverpool targets

Moises Caicedo in his last game for Brighton against Newcastle United, prior to his move to Chelsea FC.

Moises Caicedo stands as the sole exception to outpace Endo in appearances during the previous season. However, the Japanese midfield virtuoso profoundly distinguishes himself through his exceptional offensive capabilities.

As a former stalwart of Stuttgart, he impressively netted five goals and masterfully delivered four assists. These statistics showcase a significant margin of seven additional contributions to the attacking front when compared individually to Enzo, Caicedo, and Lavia.

Remarkably, his performance even surmounts the combined total of all three recent Chelsea midfield additions by an impressive four-fold margin.

Even at 30 years of age, he surpasses his counterparts by registering more shots on target (0.5 per 90 minutes), while also adeptly fashioning additional scoring opportunities for his teammates (1.5 per 90 minutes).

Notably, Caicedo closely follows with 1.3 chances created per game, an intriguing observation given the defensive inclinations that characterized the ex-Brighton player's playing style.

Yet another dimension in which Endo outshines his Premier League midfield rivals is his prowess in aerial encounters. His remarkable record of securing 2.4 aerial duels per 90 minutes significantly overshadows other Liverpool targets acquired during the summer transfer window.

The next closest contender, Moises Caicedo, manages a respectable 1.1 successful aerial duels, underscoring the remarkable gap that sets Endo apart.

Undoubtedly, Klopp could leverage this formidable attacking flair precisely in those instances when the occupants of Anfield Road assert their dominance on the field of play.

What should Klopp be worried about, in terms of Endo's game-play?

Jurgen Klopp on the touchline as Liverpool took on Bournemouth this past weekend.

With his sights previously set on talents such as Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia earlier this summer, Jurgen Klopp's intent to address the void left by Fabinho within the Reds' squad has been unmistakably evident.

This endeavor significantly underscores the defensive dimension, thereby shaping the lens through which Endo's potential contributions stand to be evaluated in the upcoming stages.

In this context, the Japanese midfielder could be perceived as somewhat deficient in certain attributes when measured against his counterparts. Endo currently maintains a ground duels success rate of 50%, a respectable figure but notably trailing behind the accomplishments of Enzo Fernandez (54%), Moises Caicedo (57%), and Romeo Lavia (57%).

Additionally, it's worth noting that he relinquishes possession most frequently with an average of 13.4 turnovers per game when compared against the quartet under scrutiny.

In the realm of anticipatory prowess, the recently enlisted Liverpool midfielder averages a mere one interception or block per game—a notably modest statistic when compared against the considerably higher figures of Caicedo and Lavia.

Both of whom tally approximately twice the actions of Endo in this regard. It is evident that Jurgen Klopp's freshly appointed midfield lynchpin has a noteworthy defensive aspect that requires attention and enhancement.

The Conclusion - Is Endo the player Liverpool needed?

Endo playing for Japan against Peru in an international friendly in early 2023.

Evidently, Jurgen Klopp and the Merseyside Reds have encountered obstacles in realizing their transfer objectives this summer. The pursuit of a holding midfielder, capable of assuming a quasi-defensive role when the team demands, has culminated in a somewhat hasty acquisition.

This new player's profile appears to bear a resemblance to the recently introduced Liverpool midfield duo of Alexis Mac-Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, despite the enduring potential, with Endo asserting his dominance over Bundesliga statistics in the preceding season, Liverpool is poised to secure a formidable addition if not the quintessential successor to Fabinho.

The former Stuttgart prodigy secured a place among the Bundesliga's elite midfielders last year, making his mark in critical areas such as final third passes, ball recoveries, overall tackles, and commanding headed clearances.

The next four months stand as a pivotal period in the lead-up to the impending transfer window, a phase that will likely provide definitive insights into whether the Fenway Sports Group must allocate further resources to procure essential defensive reinforcements within the midfield ranks.