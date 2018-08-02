Analysing the Top Six Teams and Their Aspirations for the New Season

Who will reign supreme this season?

After a long wait that stretched to close to 3 months, the Premier League is finally back! Last season saw so many records broken and new ones set.

Reigning champions Manchester City set the records for the highest number of goals scored by a team in a single league season, highest points tally, longest winning run, the highest number of passes in a single game as well as the highest possession percentage in a Premier League game.

On the wrong side of things, Arsenal became the only club in the country not to register a single point on the road in 2018 until the last day of the season.

For the first time since 2001/2002 when Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Blackburn Robbers survived relegation after being promoted, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion all avoided the drop.

After close to 22 years as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger left his beloved Arsenal and Unai Emery, the new 'head coach' rather than a manager, took charge of the north London club.

Antonio Conte was sacked after two years at Stamford Bridge, with his compatriot, Maurizio Sarri appointed to replace him. The Italian has been lauded by football purists as a true student of pure football, having guided Napoli to being the closest challengers to the indomitable Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

Pep Guardiola led such praise. In reaction to news of the Italian's imminent appointment as new Chelsea boss, Guardiola said:

“He’s one of the absolute best,” Guardiola told RMC Sport.

“We judge people on what they’ve won, but the football played by Napoli this season has been out of this world. He did very well, seeing Napoli play is a spectacle.

“If he comes to the Premier League it’d be a pleasure to face him.”

After treating us to so much entertainment, so much drama, we can't wait for the new season to start as we look forward to a season that promises to be one of the most open in Premier League history. Who is better prepared? Find out:

#1 Manchester City

Can the champions defend the title?

Last season: Champions

Transfer activity:

Ins:

Riyad Mahrez (£60m)

Claudio Gomez (Undertermined)

Philippe Sandler (£2.2m)

Outs:

Most notable - Yaya Toure

Pre-season preparation games:

21st July, lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund

26th July, lost 2-1 to Liverpool

29th July, beat Bayern 3-2

5th August, play Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Manchester City won the league last season in breathtaking, swashbuckling style, breaking and setting all sorts of records. They scored a record 106 goals last season, with the closest to them being Liverpool, who finished 4th, with 84.

Ironically, the team who finished 2nd, Manchester United, scored 68 goals, 38 less than their eventual conquerors. Such was City's dominance that their 100 points tally was the highest ever, with the second in the table finishing on 81 points, 19 adrift of their so-called noisy neighbours.

With attacks orchestrated by the magical Kevin de Bruyne, the ingenuity of Brazilian Fernandinho, the mastery of David Silva, the astonishing Leroy Sane` and the hugely improved Raheem Starling, Pep Guardiola's men were no match for anyone.

This season though, things may not be as rosy as they were last season. Unlike last year when Pep had a fully uninterrupted preseason to fine tune his team, that hasn't been the case this time though.

Most of his players played important roles for their respective national teams in Russia. As a consequence, they have reported late for preseason, with less than enough time to recover from their World Cup exertions. This will definitely have a domino effect in the league as fatigue could catch up with them.

Evidently, their pre-season preparation has been less than ideal, featuring many youngsters with no chance of being part of the 1st team. Perhaps this explains why they have lost 2 of the 3 friendly games they have played this summer.

In terms of their transfer activity, not much has happened as Riyad Mahrez is the only established star to arrive at the Etihad with the other two, Claudio Gomez and Philippe Sandler, being clear unknowns and are not expected to feature prominently in the first team.

City thought they had concluded the protracted negotiations with Napoli for Jorginho, only for Chelsea to steal him from their grasp when it became clear that Maurizio Sarri was heading to Stamford Bridge.

That said though, Pep Guardiola's men remain the bookmakers' favourites to retain the title. They have managed to retain all the players they wanted and are still capable of pulling off a major transfer coup before the window slams shut on August 9th.

