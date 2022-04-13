Analyzing the Premier League title race: It's advantage Manchester City but Liverpool are within touching distance

It was a pulsating clash between the two title contenders as Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City opened the scoring through Kevin De Bruyne but Diego Jota scored his 15th goal of the season to level the scores. Gabriel Jesus' 37th-minute strike gave the Citizens a half-time lead. However, Sadio Mane scored just 45 seconds into the second half to restore parity once again.

The Cityzens were the better team over the course of the game as they had more possession, more shots and created more chances. However, manager Pep Guardiola would have been happy to take a point away from the game.

Meanwhile, Klopp was lucky that his team took a point from the game given how the Reds started the game. However, while looking at the bigger picture, the German will be frustrated that his team's fate is not in their hands.

The gap between the two teams was the same as it was before the start of the game, with just a point separating Manchester City and Liverpool. With seven games to go, the title race might go right down to the wire.

Manchester City's final fixtures

City led the Premier League table for most of the season by winning 12 consecutive games from November to January. However, draws against Southampton and Crystal Palace and a home loss to Tottenham allowed the Reds to get back in the title race.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

On paper, Manchester City's fixture list is easier compared to their rivals as they do not have to play any of the big six teams in the league. Their next game is at home against Brighton, which they should win, with Brighton losing three out of their last five games.

Guardiola's side should make light work of Watford and Newcastle. However. they could face problems against Leeds at Elland Road. Leeds have won three of their last four fixtures and are playing well under Jesse Marsch.

City's most difficult game might come during their trip to Molineux, where Pep Guardiola's men have traditionally struggled to get a result. Wolves are having a good season under Bruno Lage. They also have the fourth-best defensive record in the league this season.

The Manchester outfit's last two games against West Ham away and at home to Aston Villa on the final day could also be tricky. It would be a terrific sight for Reds fans if Steven Gerrard's side help Liverpool win the league with a positive result against City.

Liverpool's final fixtures

Liverpool have a tougher run-in than Manchester City, with games against Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton still to be played.

Their next two games have the potential to decide the fate of their season, with Manchester United and Everton coming to Anfield. On paper, the Reds should win both games comfortably. Both United and Everton have endured disastrous campaigns.

However, recent form could go out of the window in these games as neither team would want to see Liverpool win the league. United are fighting for a spot in the top four while Everton are battling relegation. This could mean they won't surrender easily to the Reds.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

The Reds' visit to St James' Park should result in a comfortable win. If the Reds somehow manage to come out of these games unscathed, then a game against in-form Tottenham awaits them at Anfield. Spurs are playing well under Antonio Conte, who has won three and drawn once in five games against Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield outfit also have a trip to Southampton sandwiched in between home games against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and Wolves, which may have a huge impact on the title race.

It's City's title to lose from here with their favorable fixture list. However, before the conclusion of the title race, the two teams will clash once again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday (April 16).

