Andres Iniesta fancies teaming up with Xavi to coach at Barcelona

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta likes the idea of coaching Barcelona's senior side one day alongside longtime teammate and friend Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalan side announced Quique Setien as their new manager after parting ways with Ernesto Valverde earlier this week. According to reports, Xavi was the first choice for many senior figures at the club but the 39-year-old thought it was too soon in his career to be coaching a team like Barcelona.

Iniesta sees Xavi as the future Barcelona manager

Despite the midfield maestro turning down the offer, Andres Iniesta believes Xavi is destined to return to his boyhood club and take over as the manager. Not only that, the Vissel Kobe man even fancies the idea of reuniting with his former teammate in the dugout. Iniesta told El Partidazo:

"The Xavi-Iniesta tandem doesn't sound too bad, but it's not possible right now.

"I think Xavi will sooner or later be at Barca, but I don't know at which moment."

The former World Cup-winning midfielder even suggested that he sees Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique fully capable of returning to the club in directorial roles. Puyol has often been touted to become the Sporting Director for the Blaugrana. Iniesta agrees with this notion and was quoted as saying:

"I truly believe those players, one day, should be at the club, although I don't know in which role.

"Firstly, because of their abilities, and then because of what they represent and the good they can do at the club where they have spent their lives."

