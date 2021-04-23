Angers vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Monaco are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they take on Angers at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday. Monaco have been exceptional under Niko Kovac this season and are the favourites to win this match.

Angers are in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of French champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations so far this season and are only two points behind league-leaders Lille in the table. Les Monegasques eased past Lyon in the Coupe de France this week and will want another victory on Sunday.

Caption this 👇

Angers vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a predictably good record against Angers and have won nine games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed four victories against Monaco and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two French sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Monaco. Angers struggled to impose themselves on the day and cannot afford a similar defeat in this match.

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-L-D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-D

Angers vs Monaco Team News

Angers need to win this match. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Enzo Ebosse is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Abdoulaye Bamba, and Souleyman Doumbia are also carrying knocks and might not play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Abdoulaye Bamba, Souleyman Doumbia

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is back for this game

Monaco

Cesc Fabregas is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Angers this weekend. Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, and Eliot Matazo have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, Eliot Matazo, Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers vs Monaco Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernadoni; Pierrick Capelle, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Thomas Mangani, Ibrahim Amadou; Lois Diony, Antonin Bobichon, Sada Thioub; Stephane Behoken

Out of this world ! 1️⃣7️⃣ goals and 7️⃣ assists in all comps for @KeVolland so far this season 🔥

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi, Djibril Sidibe; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelio Tchouameni, Aleksandr Golovin; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Angers vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been an exceptional force in Ligue 1 under Niko Kovac and will want to give the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Lille a run for their money this season. The likes of Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this game.

Angers are capable of pulling off an upset but will have to play out of their skins to win this game. Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Monaco

