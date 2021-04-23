Lyon vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of crucial matches this weekend as Lyon take on Lille at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Both teams are involved in the Ligue 1 title race and the outcome of this match will have a massive influence on the league table.

Lyon are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent over the past month. Les Gones crashed out of the Coupe de France during the week and will want to bounce back with a victory in this match.

Lille, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and currently hold a one-point lead at the top of the league table. With Paris Saint-Germain hot on their heels, the away side cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Lyon vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Lyon and have won 19 matches out of a total of 45 games played between the two teams. Lyon have managed only 12 victories against Lille and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-L-D

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-L-D

Lyon vs Lille Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Tinotenda Kadewere and Djamel Benlamri have made progress with their recoveries and will be available for selection in this game. Sinaly Diomande is suspended, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sinaly Diomande

Lille have a few injury concerns

Lille

Yusuf Yazici and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from the coronavirus and have resumed training sessions with the rest of the squad. Jeremy Pied is carrying an injury at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Lyon.

Injured: Jeremy Pied

Doubtful: Jonathan David, Renato Sanches

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Lille Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Tinotenda Kadewere, Memphis Depay

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Lyon vs Lille Prediction

Lille have been exceptional this season but will need to work hard to steal the Ligue 1 title from Paris Saint-Germain this season. The away side faces a litmus test this weekend and cannot afford to slip up on Sunday.

Lyon have been impressive under Rudi Garcia and have excellent players in their ranks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Lille

