Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Angers entertain Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 fixture at the Raymond Kopa Stadium on Saturday night.

The hosts are currently in the seventh place in the standings with 30 points. The reigning champions find themselves trailing Lyon at the top of the table by a point.

PSG, who recently won the Trophée des Champions, are unbeaten in their last five league games and will be looking to avoid dropping points here as well.

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 16 times across all competitions. Les Noirs et Blancs have not been able to record a single win against the Ligue 1 giants. 12 games have ended in a win for PSG while four have ended in a draw.

Les Parisiens are on a 10-game winning run against the hosts and have scored 42 times in just 16 games against them.

These sides last met in October in the reverse fixture at the Parc des Princes earlier this season. PSG recorded their biggest win of the season, 6-1, in that fixture.

Angers form guide across all competitions: L-W-W-D-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-W-D

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Angers

The hosts will not be able to call upon the services of Enzo Ebosse and Rachid Alioui, who have not returned from their respective injury spells.

Sofiane Boufal has resumed training and is in contention to make his first appearance in over six weeks.

Zinédine Ould Khaled remains a doubt for the fixture.

🧐 Avant de se tourner vers #SCOPSG, on a envie de connaître vos avis, 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨, sur cette première moitié de championnat du 𝗦𝗖𝗢 ! 👊🏼



❔𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 ? 𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙨 ? 𝘼𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙥𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙪𝙞𝙩𝙚 ?



🗣️ 𝘋𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘴-𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘵 ! ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/qZHGQYYqqe — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) January 11, 2021

Injured: Enzo Ebosse, Rachid Alioui

Doubtful: Zinédine Ould Khaled

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Juan Bernat is ruled out on account of ACL injury.

The trio of Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer and Rafinha tested positive for COVID-19 last week and remain in isolation.

Superstar Neymar made an appearance from the bench and scored the winner against Marseille in the Trophée des Champions and should start here.

Injured: Juan Bernat, Alexandre Letellier, Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Rafinha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni; Souleyman Doumbia, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Thomas Mangani, Lassana Coulibaly; Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Pierrick Capelle; Lois Diony

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi, Mitchell Bakker; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

PSG are always the favourites against any side in the Ligue 1. In Saturday's fixture too, they are heavily favored to win.

They are the highest-scoring side in the French top-flight and have also conceded the least goals.

The hosts have not kept a clean sheet in their last five outings and might struggle to contain PSG, who are now almost back to full strength with Neymar also returning to the fold.

We predict an easy win for the visitors here.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain.