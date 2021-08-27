Angers vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Angers take on Rennes at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Angers have improved over the past two years and will want to make the most of their good form this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Bordeaux last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Rennes, on the other hand, did not meet expectations last year and will need to make amends this season. The away side are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and will be intent on a top-four finish this season.

Angers vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Rennes have an excellent record against Angers and have won 11 games out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed a paltry two victories against Rennes and have a point to prove on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Rennes. Angers were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this weekend.

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D

Angers vs Rennes Team News

Angers

Enzo Ebosse has recovered from his injury and should be able to feature in this game. Angers have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their strongest team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jeremy Doku is unavailable for this game

Rennes

Jeremy Doku is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against Angers on Sunday. Jonas Martin and Romain Salin are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jeremy Doku

Doubtful: Jonas Martin, Romain Salin

Suspended: None

Angers vs Rennes Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernadoni; Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Souleyman Doumbia, Batista Mandy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Angelo Fulgini

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Adrien Truffert, Nayef Aguerd, Loic Bade, Hamari Traore; Baptiste Santamaria, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Romain Del Castillo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Martin Terrier

Angers vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on Champions League qualification this season. The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Martin Terrier have improved over the past year and will need to step up this weekend.

Angers can pack a punch on their day and could potentially pull off an upset in this game. Rennes are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Rennes

