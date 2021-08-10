Anorthosis Famagusta vs Rapid Wien prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

Anorthosis Famagusta will look to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they take on Rapid Wien on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round game.

Anorthosis were no match for the Austrian side in the first leg and were outplayed at both ends of the pitch. Ercan Cara, Taxiarchis Fountas and Marco Grull each scored a goal for Rapid Wien.

Anorthosis Famagusta players will be relatively fresh for the clash, as Rapid Wien are coming off a weekend game against Wolfsberg.

Wien won the game 3-0, as Taxiarchis Fountas continued his stellar form with a sumptuous hat-trick. Wien are sixth in the Austrian Bundesliga table with four points from three matches.

Anorthosis Famagusta vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head

The two sides have played three games against each other. Rapid Wien have two wins, while Anorthosis have won the other.

Anorthosis Famagusta form guide (all competitions): L

Rapid Wien form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Anorthosis Famagusta vs Rapid Wien Team News

Anorthosis Famagusta

Anorthosis Famagusta have not reported any injuries ahead of the clash.

Giorgi Loria is set to start as goalkeeper on Thursday ahead of Assaf Tzur. Manager Temur Ketsbaia will opt for an attacking approach in this game, which could lead to him accommodating multiple forwards in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rapid Wien

Like Famagusta, Wien have a fully-fit second ahead of this second leg.

Oliver Strunz is in line for a start against Anorthosis and manager Dietmar Kuhbauer is unlikely to make changes to the side that won the first leg 3-0.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Anorthosis Famagusta vs Rapid Wien Predicted XI

Anorthosis Famagusta predicted XI (4-3-3): Giorgi Loria; Korrea, Paulus Arajuuri, Marios Antoniadis, Anderson Correia; Michalis Ioannou, Kostakis Artymatas, Josef Husbauerc, Kyle Lafferty, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos

Rapid Wien predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Leo Greiml, Kevin Wimmer; Thorsten Schick, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Maximilian Ullmann; Christoph Knasmullner, Taxiarchis Fountas; Ercan Kara

Anorthosis Famagusta vs Rapid Wien Prediction

Rapid Wien have a foot in the Europa League group stage, and just need to play error-free football for 90 minutes to get past the Cypriots. Famagusta will have to play ultra-attacking football, which will certainly leave space for the Rapid Wien forwards to counterattack.

We predict that Rapid Wien will prevail by a narrow margin and advance to the group stage of the competition.

Prediction: Anorthosis Famagusta 0-1 Rapid Wien

