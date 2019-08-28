Ansu Fati: 4 things you need to know about Barcelona’s latest La Masia sensation

Ansu Fati made his Barca debut against Real Betis

Barcelona have a lot of things going for them following last Sunday’s win over Real Betis at the Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde’s side registered their first points of the new season after coasting to a 5-2 win over the LaLiga minnows. Despite falling behind early on, the Catalan giants put up a five-star performance to overturn the deficit.

Goals from Antione Griezmann (double), youngster Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal were enough to seal a comfortable win for Barcelona.

The win was the perfect response from the Blaugrana following last week’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao. It also comes as a huge relief to manager Ernesto Valverde who has been under pressure in recent months.

More importantly, the performances of La Masia products Carles Perez and Ansu Fati would have delighted the Barca faithful.

Fati replaced fellow La Masia graduate Perez in the 78th minute of the game and the teenager went on to make history with his debut.

Below, we take a look at four things you need to know about La Masia’s latest sensation, Ansu Fati:

#4 Fati is the 2nd youngest Barcelona player to play in LaLiga

Fati replaced fellow La Masia graduate Carles Perez in the game against Betis

It was a matter of pride when Ansu Fati was introduced as a second-half substitute during Barcelona’s win over Real Betis.

At the age of 16 years, 11 months and five days, Fati became the second-youngest player to represent Barcelona in LaLiga.

The record for the Blaugrana’s youngest ever debutant in LaLiga is, however, currently held by Vicenc Martinez Alama.

Fati’s debut was historic and many Barcelona fans would hope for the teenager to develop into a cult hero at the Camp Nou in the years to come.

