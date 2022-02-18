Anthony Martial can finally kick on at Sevilla after opening goal account in Europa League

Anthony Martial knew he needed to leave Manchester United from the very moment Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was shown the exit. The Frenchman was made the Red Devils’ No. 9 by Solskjaer, but an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign saw him drop down the pecking order.

The presence of Edinson Cavani and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo meant Martial wasn’t going to start as many games as he wanted this season. With the 2022 World Cup approaching, he needed to make a move.

Joining Sevilla was perhaps the best decision for Anthony Martial, who has now started in each of the club’s last three matches.

Squawka Football @Squawka



36 touches

16 passes

7 duels won

5 dribbles completed (most)

4 shots (=most)

3 final third entries

2 aerial duels won

1 clearance

1 chance created

1 goal



Back to his best.



#UEL Anthony Martial's game by numbers vs. Dinamo Zagreb:36 touches16 passes7 duels won5 dribbles completed (most)4 shots (=most)3 final third entries2 aerial duels won1 clearance1 chance created1 goalBack to his best. Anthony Martial's game by numbers vs. Dinamo Zagreb:36 touches16 passes7 duels won5 dribbles completed (most)4 shots (=most)3 final third entries 2 aerial duels won1 clearance1 chance created1 goalBack to his best. 💪#UEL https://t.co/Ui7E9Lvo2i

Anthony Martial grabs first Sevilla goal

Anthony Martial played 11 matches for Manchester United before joining Sevilla in January and registered just a single goal for his efforts. He has now matched that tally a fewer number of games after opening his goal account for Sevilla against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League.

The 26-year-old scored the third goal in a blistering first-half performance that saw Julen Lopetegui’s side take a 3-1 lead against the visitors. Martial lasted for 61 minutes and was a lively presence before being substituted by Youssef En-Nesyri. The Frenchman had 36 touches of the ball, won seven duels and created one chance in his time on the pitch.

The Frenchman also had the most completed dribbles (5) and most shots (4). Overall, though, it was a great night for the Manchester United loanee.

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG And that's good night from us! Sweet dreams, Sevillistas And that's good night from us! Sweet dreams, Sevillistas 💫 https://t.co/vTbzoyHdfv

Martial can finally kick on after opening goal account

The pressure of scoring his first goal for Sevilla must have weighed heavily on Martial and it’s refreshing that he has gotten that out of the way now.

For a player who has a lot to prove, the Frenchman can now kick on and enjoy his football again. His stock may have fallen in recent months but, on his day, Martial can be one of the most exciting attackers in Europe. When the Frenchman joined Sevilla, Lopetegui said, as quoted by AS.

"He [Martial] is a footballer who [has] arrived now, the adaptation, the time and the demands are great. He comes from not playing for his team. He can play in several positions. He has that ability, the most important thing is what we do in each game."

Martial will add a lot to Sevilla’s attack but he’s a player who performs when he’s happy. Hopefully, Martial can reproduce his old form after grabbing his first goal for the club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar