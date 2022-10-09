Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: 5 hits and flops as BVB produce an inspirational comeback | Bundesliga 2022-23

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund made an inspired comeback to draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, October 8. Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane's goals were canceled out by second-half strikes from Youssoufa Moukoko and Anthony Modeste.

Bayern Munich broke the deadlock through Goretzka in the 33rd minute. The Germany international's sumptuous strike found the bottom-right corner.

Dortmund had a chance to equalize within two minutes through Donyell Malen. But as soon as the forward tried to pull the trigger, Bayern custodian Manuel Neuer rushed down and made himself big to keep the shot out.

In the second half, Marius Wolf's shot swiveled following a tiny deflection before Neuer got a fingertip to turn the ball over the crossbar. Just minutes after the save, Sadio Mane steered his header wide and failed to double the German champions' lead.

Sane then extended Bayern's lead in the 53rd minute and it seemed the visitors would leave Signal Iduna Park with the full three points.

However, Dortmund pulled one back through Moukoko in the 74th minute after being set up by Modeste. Moukoko, 17, became the youngest goalscorer in Der Klassiker's history. The hosts scored their much-deserved equalizer through Modeste in the fifth minute of injury time.

Let's now look at the hits and flops from Dortmund's spirited comeback against Bayern.

#5 Hit - Nico Scholtterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schlotterbeck was Borussia Dortmund's best player on the night.

The centre-back installed a calm presence at the back and demonstrated his defensive qualities by winning headers, tackles and second balls. He nullified the threat possessed by Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala.

Additionally, his first-class attitude in injury time to keep the ball from going out and to pick out Modeste at the far post inside a congested penalty box came to Dortmund's aid.

#4 Flop - Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane might have scored seven goals in 13 appearances across for the Bavarians, but his overall game against Dortmund was questionable.

The Senegal international struggled to penetrate the hosts' defense and completed just 55 percent of his passes. He was hardly involved in Bayern's attacks and looked lost when he was deployed on the left wing. Mane was eventually replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 82nd minute.

It is fair to say that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to play Mane through the middle after the forward lost a yard of pace during the second half of last season.

With creative outlets such as Musiala, Sane and Thomas Muller around him, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann must consider playing Sane through the middle to use him to full effect.

#3 Hit - Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Dayot Upamecano was on top of his game against BVB. The Bayern Munich defender made three interceptions, won eight out of his nine contested duels, and cleared the ball eight times at Signal Iduna Park.

He also showcased his ball-carrying ability on several occasions and acted as the link between the defense and front line as Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer struggled in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old needs to keep up his good work to be considered one of the best in the world in his position.

#2 Flop - Alexander Meyer (Borussia Dortmund)

Alexander Meyer was underwhelming between the sticks for Borussia Dortmund.

The shot-stopper, who made one save in the game, was at fault for Bayern's second goal. He failed to get a strong arm on Sane's shot.

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, made two crucial saves to keep his side in the game. Dortmund could have snatched all three points if Meyer put in a better display.

#1 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Sane was the best attacker on the pitch across both teams. The German international capped off his scintillating performance with a 53rd-minute goal to double Bayern Munich's lead.

He looked dangerous whenever he was in possession. While Gnabry and Mane struggled, Sane ran the show for the Bavarians.

He dissected Borussia Dortmund by exploiting the gap between the hosts' midfield and defense. Sane provided speed by completing 100 percent of his take-ons and acted as the creative outlet by playing a key pass that nearly led to a goal.

