Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2023

Antigua and Barbuda lock horns with Guadeloupe at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States on Friday in 2023 Gold Cup qualifying.

The winner of the tie will proceed to round two where a fresh batch of games will take place, and eventually, four teams will qualify for the finals.

The island nation of Antigua have never qualified for any major tournament in their history, and are desperate to end the drought this year.

However, form isn't on their side, with the Benna Boys coming third in the CONCACAF Nations League behind Cuba and Guadeloupe, with three wins and three defeats from six games.

Guadeloupe have played four times in the Gold Cup, including in the last edition of the tournament in 2021, where they went out in the group stages after losing all three games.

It hasn't been a good calendar year for Guadeloupe, with the Gwada Boys losing both games in 2023 so far - a pair of 1-0 defeats to Antigua and Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Head coach Jocelyn Angloma has called up 23 players for this month, including Belgium-based Thierry Ambrose, who has scored four goals in eight appearances for the side.

Goalkeeper Willy Leguier is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five previous clashes between the sides, with Guadeloupe winning thrice and Antigua beating them on two occasions.

Guadeloupe won the first three encounters with Antigua, before losing the next two.

Guadeloupe and Antigua met as recently as March 2023 when the sides clashed in the Nations League, and the Benna Boys came away with a 1-0 win, with Ashley Nathaniel-George's 57th-minute winner being the difference between the sides.

Guadeloupe have lost both their games in 2023, failing to score in both.

Antigua have won and lost once each in 2023, scoring two goals in total.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Antigua have won their last two encounters with Guadeloupe, who have been on a poor run of form this year. In keeping with that, the Benna Boys could pull off another win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Antigua and Barbuda

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

