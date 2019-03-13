×
Antoine Griezmann laments Atletico Madrid's Champions League elimination

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
370   //    13 Mar 2019, 15:45 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Greizmann has admitted that the entire team is disappointed at their shock elimination from the Champions League despite having a two-goal first leg advantage going into the game. The Frenchman added that he feels guilty that he did not get as involved in the game as he should have been.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo's ruthless exploits against his old La Liga rivals on Tuesday night saw the Spanish giants succumb to a 3-0 defeat at the Allianz Stadium.

The Portuguese netted all three goals to not only help his side progress to the quarterfinals of the competition but also to set an array of records for himself.

Among other records, the 34-year-old equalled Barcelona star Lionel Messi's Champions League hat-trick record which the Argentine has held since September last year.

The heart of the matter

World Cup star Griezmann has lamented his limited role in the crucial clash, blaming himself for not being able to keep up with "the pace of the game".

Speaking to Movistar Liga de Campeones (via Goal), the French international said, "We did not enter the game, we knew it was going to be difficult and we chose a bad day to screw it up."

"Everyone is f****ed up and I feel guilty, because I could not keep up with the pace of the game."

The forward also admitted that Atletico could not match the determination of the opponent and particularly Ronaldo.

"Cristiano has taken the measure to the whole world because he is a great player. In the first leg we managed to give him no chances and today he had three and all three went in."

"I do not know what to say to the fans. We're screwed."

"They have been superior at all levels. We can not let them win 3-0. It has not been our day."

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will now shift their attention to La Liga where they will face Atletic Bilbao on Saturday night.


