Antonio Conte's passion rubbing off as spirited Tottenham down Leeds

The last two weeks in the Premier League have seen some managers lose their jobs. For others, though, the international break allowed them the chance to settle at their new clubs.

Antonio Conte found himself in the latter category. It appears the new Tottenham manager took full advantage of the break to set some things right. He had watched his side put up a lifeless performance against Everton before the international break. However, a much better Spurs side returned after the break to beat Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The North London outfit made a slow start to the game, and were generally poor in the first half. However, they recovered superbly to give Conte his first home win in the league since arriving at the club.

Tottenham record comeback victory over Leeds

Tottenham's biggest challenge in the last few years has been the team's inability to withstand pressure. They almost always collapse when the stakes are high.

On Sunday, the same script appeared to be unfolding. Leeds dominated the first half, and took the lead, thanks to a smart finish from Daniel James.

However, Conte rallied his side to an impressive comeback after the break. Producing a much-improved performance, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg restored parity in the 58th minute after being set up by Lucas Moura.

Eleven minutes later, Sergio Reguilon put Tottenham ahead after reacting quickest to prod the ball home after Eric Dier's free-kick had ricocheted off the post. Spurs were not good enough in the first half. But their spirited second-half performance would've delighted their fans and manager.

Conte's passion rubbing off on players

The way Conte celebrated Reguilon's goal demonstrated his passion. The Italian manager was on his feet throughout the game, issuing instructions to his players.

When Hoejbjerg netted the equaliser, Conte barely celebrated. Rather, he was so focused on the three points that he wanted the game to restart quickly. That is the kind of attitude that has been lacking at Spurs for a while.

"After the first half, the fans weren't satisfied with the football, and I agreed with them,” Conte told Sky Sports in his post-match press conference.

“In the second, we changed it totally. I changed the plan tactically, but they then played well and with personality. We created difficulties for Leeds in the second half, and to win in this way is good, as I bring with me and my players two different situations - the first half and the second half."

Conte has a big job on his hands, and it won't be easy transforming Tottenham's fortunes. However, he has started well, and his passion is rubbing off on the players, as evidenced by their comeback win over Leeds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I have a great passion, and I want to transfer it in all the environment," Antonio Conte said. "When it comes to passion, you either have it, or you don't."

Edited by Bhargav