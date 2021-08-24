Royal Antwerp vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League playoff 2021-22

Royal Antwerp will host Omonia Nicosia in the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie at Bosuilstadion on Thursday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having posted a 4-2 victory on home turf in the first leg last week. Loizis Loizou scored a brace to help the Cypriot outfit complete their comeback victory.

Neither side was in action over the weekend. Royal Antwerp had their scheduled Belgian league game against Genk postponed, while Omonia Nicosia will begin their domestic engagements next month.

The winner of this tie will secure their spot in the Europa League group stage while the loser drops down to the Europa Conference League group stage.

Royal Antwerp vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head

Last week's meeting was the first continental clash between the two sides and Omonia Nicosia have an edge with their victory.

Royal Antwerp have posted just one win from their four league games this season. Omonia began their continental sojourn in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers but dropped down to the Europa League after being eliminated by Dinamo Zagreb.

They saw off Flora to get to this stage while Royal Antwerp received a bye to the playoff round.

Royal Antwerp form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Royal Antwerp vs Omonia Nicosia Team News

Royal Antwerp

Sander Coopman (cruciate ligament rupture) and Michael Frey (knee) are both unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Sander Coopman, Michael Frey

Suspension: None

Omonia Nicosia

The visitors have one player sidelined through injury. Ernest Asante is still ruled out with a cruciate ligament rupture. Iyayi Atiemwen has recovered from his adductor problem and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Ernest Asante

Suspension: None

Royal Antwerp vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez (GK); Jelle Bataille, Ritchie De Laet, Bjorn Engels, Aurelio Buta; Alhassan Yusuf, Birger Verstraete; Radja Nainggolan, Pieter Gerkens, Manuel Benson; Johannes Eggestein

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabiano (GK); Jan Lecjaks, Nikolas Panagiotou, Adam Lang, Shehu Abdullahi; Marinos Tzionis, Jordi Gomez, Mix Diskerud; Fotis Papoulis, Andronikos Kakoulis, Loizos Loizou

Royal Antwerp vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Royal Antwerp's naturally expansive style of play, coupled with their need for goals, means that we could witness another open game with plenty of goalmouth action.

Home advantage could count in Antwerp's favor but we are tipping Omonia Nicosia to do enough to secure progress despite ending on the losing side.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 3-2 Omonia Nicosia

