APOEL vs Botev Plovdiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

APOEL will play host to Botev Plovdiv at GSP Stadium in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round return leg on Thursday.

APOEL returned satisfied with the goalless draw from the first leg, as predictions were largely against them. Besides mounting good resistance, the Cypriot team created many chances that could have put them ahead.

Τhrylos now look forward to a clinical showing at home to overcome Botev Plovdiv's challenge. However, the scoreless result leaves the door open for either side to progress.

Botev Plovdiv were criticized by the local press for failing to get the best of APOEL. The Bulgarian outfit squandered numerous goal opportunities but, in the midst of their failures, were able to keep their goalmouth in one piece ahead of the trip to Nicosia. Back to square one, and the Canaries will look to achieve on the road what they failed to do at home.

Botev are coming to right their wrongs from the previous game but they could find themselves in the wrong place.

APOEL vs Botev Plovdiv Head-to-Head

Both teams have met once in a match that ended in a goalless draw.

APOEL form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-D

Botev Plovdiv form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

APOEL vs Botev Plovdiv Team News

APOEL

Centre-forward Giorgi Kvilitaia is sidelined with a torn muscle.

Injury: Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Botev Plovdiv

Defender Stanislav Rabotov is recovering from knee surgery and will not play a part in the clash. Midfielder Todor Nedelev, who sustained a head injury, is yet to return to action.

Injury: Stanislav Rabotov, Todor Nedelev

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

APOEL vs Botev Plovdiv Predicted Xls

APOEL (4-2-3-1): Vid Belec (GK), Christos Wheeler, Paris Polykarpou, Jose Crespo, Issam Chebake, Murtaz Daushvili, Lucas Souza, Dimitris Theodorou, Kingsley Sarfo, Dalcio, Anton Maglica

Botev Plovdiv (3-4-1-2): Georgi Argilashki (GK), Roberto Puncec, Viktor Genev, Samuel Souprayen, Nikolay Minkov, Dylan Mertens, Reda Rabei, James Eto'o, Emmanuel Toku, Mohamed Brahimi, Martin Sekulic

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

APOEL vs Botev Plovdiv Prediction

APOEL are armed with determination but their home form remains a cause for concern. They were held to a draw in each of their last three games at GSP Stadium. They scored three goals and conceded the same amount. Local fans will be expecting something different this time. Botev Plovdiv have not fared much better than their opponents. They managed a draw and lost twice in their last three away fixtures. They are about to hit the road once again.

The clash will likely end in another stalemate, paving the way for a penalty shootout.

Prediction: APOEL 0-0 Botev Plovdiv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far