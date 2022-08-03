APOEL vs Kyzyl-Zhar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

APOEL will entertain Kyzyl-Zhar at GSP Stadium in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

APOEL have accomplished their initial objective for this competition by reaching the third round. The Cypriot team are certainly hungry for more as confidence levels improve. Τhrylos rubbished predictions when they edged Bulgarian team Botev Plovdiv 2-0 on aggregate in the second round.

Many pundits had predicted the end of their journey at that stage. In the third round, APOEL will hope to repeat that feat, interestingly this time against less formidable opponents who are making their European debut.

Kyzyl-Zhar started off in the second round, having finished fourth in the Kazakhstan Premier League. They were also not favored by predictions, many of which tipped Croatian side Osijek to progress. However, the Petropavl-based team prevailed 3-2 to book their place in the third round, which is an excellent achievement for a UEFA competition debutant.

On the domestic front, they sit in the red zone and have been knocked out of the Kazakh Cup. The Conference League appears to be the only recourse left to save their season.

Both teams are not prolific scorers but have wonderful defenders. However, goals are needed for victories and progress.

APOEL vs Kyzyl-Zhar Head-to-Head

Both teams will be facing off against each other for the first time on Thursday.

APOEL form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Kyzyl-Zhar form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

APOEL vs Kyzyl-Zhar Team News

APOEL

Centre-forward Giorgi Kvilitaia has been sidelined with a torn muscle. New signing left winger Marquinhos from Brazil is expected to make his debut on Thursday.

Injury: Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kyzyl-Zhar

Brazilian defensive midfielder Gian Martins is serving a suspension for a red card.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Gian Martins.

Unavailable: None.

APOEL vs Kyzyl-Zhar Predicted Xls

APOEL (4-2-3-1): Vid Belec (GK), Franco Ferrari, Jose Crespo, Andreas Karo, Issam Chebake, Murtaz Daushvili, Kingsley Sarfo, Dimitris Theodorou, Dalcio, Dieumerci Ndongala, Marios Ilia

Kyzyl-Zhar (4-1-4-1): Vadim Petrov (GK): Viktor Zyabko, Oleg Murachev, Mark Gurman, Aldair Adilov, Pablo Podio, Evgeniy Kozlov, Rafail Ospanov, Moussa Kone, Pavel Yakovlev, Maksim Chikanchi

APOEL vs Kyzyl-Zhar Prediction

APOEL have struggled lately on their home turf, winning just one of the last four matches they have hosted at the venue. The three others ended in stalemates. That could inspire the visitors, but they have suffered two defeats on the road most recently. However, with two wins and a draw from their last five away fixtures, we shouldn't sell them short. Like APOEL, the visitors have an unyielding defense capable of holding out against the hosts.

APOEL are expected to snatch victory, probably through set pieces.

Prediction: APOEL 3-1 Kyzyl-Zhar

