APOEL vs Rigas FS Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

By Ume Elvis
Modified Aug 28, 2024 09:53 GMT
Santa Coloma v Rigas - UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round - Source: Getty
Rigas FS face APOEL on Thursday

APOEL welcome Rigas FS to Neo GSP Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg in Latvia last week.

Cedric Kouadio and Janis Ikaunieks scored first-half goals to give their side a two-goal lead at the break. Youssef El Arabi halved the deficit seven minutes into the second half.

Rigas followed up their continental victory with a goalless draw away to city rivals Riga in the Latvian Virsliga.

They will resume their continental quest with their trip to Cyprus. The winner of this tie will book their spot in the Europa League league phase while the losers are transferred to the UEFA Conference League.

also-read-trending Trending

APOEL vs Rigas FS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
  • Eighteen of Rigas' last 20 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.
  • Four of APOEL's five games on the continent this season have produced less than three goals, with three witnessing a clean sheet.
  • Rigas are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games, winning six games in this sequence.
  • Ten of APOEL's last 12 games in UEFA club competitions have produced over 1.5 goals.
  • Three of APOEL's last four competitive games have been goalless at the break.

APOEL vs Rigas FS Prediction

APOEL started their European campaign in the UEFA Champions League this season. However, Τhrylos tis kyprou could end it in the Conference League unless they overturn a one-goal deficit. This should ideally not be too much for the Nicosia outfit, with El Arabi's first-leg goal giving them a lifeline. They will begin their domestic title defense this weekend and will want to be in high spirits when Achnas come to visit.

Rigas FS, for their part, also started life out in the Champions League. Their games tend to be high-scoring but an expansive game does not help their cause as they have just a one-goal advantage in the tie.

We are backing the home side to advance with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: APOEL 3-1 Rigas FS

APOEL vs Rigas FS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - APOEL to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - APOEL to score over 1.5 goals

